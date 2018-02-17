It’s natural to want to leave your hometown looking a little better than you found it, but few people have found a more visible way to do than artist Mario Uribe, but he didn’t do it alone.

After nearly 19 years as leader of the Artstart public art and apprentice artist training program, he can point with pride to some 50 murals, more than 150 decorative benches and numerous other artworks scattered all over Santa Rosa, all created by aspiring young artists under Uribe’s tutelage.

An artist never truly retires — one can follow the creative impulse for a lifetime — but Uribe stepped down in late January as creative director of Artstart.

“I’m 75, and I still have a big bucket list of my own art projects that I want to do. I have ideas and files full of old notes that I’ve been writing for the last 20 years,” Uribe said, relaxing for a moment in his art studio on Art Alley, just off A Street in Santa Rosa.

“I think I’ve done Artstart long enough,” he added. “I been sort of wanting to retire from it for a few years, but I hadn’t found anyone to take over what I was doing, with the same kind of experience.” But now, Jennifer Tatum — a 1985 bachelor of fine arts graduate in ceramics from Sonoma State University, an art teacher and a working artist with her own studio in Petaluma — has been named interim creative director of Artstart, insuring that the program will continue, said Artstart Program Coordinator Suzanne Saucy.

“Jennifer Tatum has been working with us a couple of years as a lead artist for Artstart,” Uribe said. “I’m sort of on the periphery now of Artstart. If they call me and ask me a question, I’m happy to give them an opinion, but I’m really stepping back.”

Asked to sum up Uribe’s contribution to the Artstart program, Tatum put it simply: “Artstart is, and has been, Mario. Mario is like 10 people in one. He has vision, compassion, focus and talent. He holds the bar high for all those who follow his lead,” Tatum said.

“The question is: What is Artstart now, as we evolve. We are at ‘Begin Again,’” she added. “Our mission is to provide job training and mentoring, and foster life-changing breakthroughs by way of stimulating experiences in the arts of Sonoma County youth. We plan to build new teams of artist to move the mission forward.”

Notable Artstart projects include mosaic panels on the bench at the Children’s Memorial Grove at Spring Lake Park, installed by a team of apprentices last summer with guidance from Uribe. But Uribe is most proud of the apprentices themselves.

“We’ve had 300 or more kids go through Artstart. I don’t think we’ve anyone who became famous yet, but we’ve had quite a few who went on to get degrees and are working as artists and or teaching,” he said. Success stories include former Artstart apprentices Adam Rosendaul, who now has a Bay Area company that conducts art workshops for corporations, and Chandra Woodworth Crane, now a muralist and artist working for corporate clients in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Everything great at Artstart came through Mario,” Crane said. “He changed Santa Rosa through his art projects. He is fearless. Mario would just get up on your scaffolding and work on a mural with you. He’s a real mover and shaker in that community.”