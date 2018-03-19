(1 of ) Oh Beanie Babies. Are these worth anything yet? Growing up in the '90s meant you had to have Every. Single. One. And if you were a parent in the '90s it meant that you had to buy every single one. They were an investment right? Especially that Princess Diana Bear. Yeah we had ours in a box with the plastic case protecting the tag...you didn't?
(2 of ) Starting off with a '90s necessity is the classic VHS tape. Renting them, watching them and showing off your collection of them was very '90s of you to do. (Photo Courtesy of John Burgess)
(3 of ) While we do love this '90s nostalgia, let's not forget the huge pain in the butt it was when you were trying to rewind these tapes and the film would inevitably get tangled at some point — but we still kinda miss it!
(4 of ) Another '90s trend was recording your favorite TV show on a VHS tape — and whoever recorded "Frasier" over your favorite episode of "Home Improvement" better run.
(5 of ) Maybe one of the better things to come of the '90s, good ol' Blockbuster. A weekend wasn't complete without spending an hour or two inside one of these bad boys trying to come to an agreement about which cinematic adventure you were going to go on. Let's not forget about those inevitable late charges (or was that just us), and please don't forget to rewind! (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(6 of ) Much like Blockbuster, going to your favorite CD store and purchasing that much anticipated CD was always fun. Unlike today though, you better enjoy that whole album because the days of buying individual songs was not an option. (PD FILE)
(7 of ) While we're on that CD train, let's not forget about the portable CD players that let us jam out to our fresh tracks. Just don't rock out too hard, you'll make the song skip!
(8 of ) You better believe we tucked these delicate CDs away in an organizing case once we were done listening to them. If you didn't protect these bad boys, the consequences were brutal.
(9 of ) A scratched CD is what happens when you didn't protect them properly. Remember we talked about consequences? Well now you have to throw your CD away because it skips and doesn't play properly. Never learning the hard way again!
(10 of ) If you were quick to hop off the CD train, the next step towards musical genius was the mp3 player. Now, it may not be as sleek as the iPhones or music devices of today, but these gems were life changing.
(11 of ) One of the most iconic images of the '90s was seeing this pop up when you were trying to sign on to the internet. Even better was hearing that internet boot up...and don't even get us started on the robotic "You've Got Mail" voice that occurred. Oh, it sure does take us back.
(12 of ) Hopefully you had some time on your hands because downloading anything on your computer was nothing but a process.
(13 of ) If you wanted to play any sort of game on your computer (personally we lived for Solitaire) you had to really work for it. Hit that "Start" icon on the corner of your screen, move to "programs," find "accessories," go to the games and only then will you get to choose which game you want to play. God forbid you accidentally clicked out of that process though...
(14 of ) Need to use the internet? No problem! Just make sure that the phone isn't being used at the same time. Was it just us or was the argument over who could use the internet and phone during certain times the basis for most family conflicts in the '90s?
(15 of ) Feeling under the weather? Nothing a chalky but still delicious Flintstone vitamin can't fix. You're forever healthy, all thanks to these life savers.
(16 of ) They were there for you and you showed up for them every week too. "Friends" was an iconic TV show that everyone could enjoy and we want it back. PS - Ross and Rachel were on a break and you won't convince us otherwise. (Photo Courtesy of IMDB)
(17 of ) It wouldn't be the '90s if every girl didn't want to look like Rachel from "Friends." Get her hair-do. Could we ever really pull off this style like she does, no...did we at least try though? You better believe it. (Photo Courtesy of IMDB)
(18 of ) Another television classic was "Seinfeld." We've seen every episode 500 times a piece but still watch all of the re-runs. (Photo Courtesy of IMDB)
(19 of ) Gameboys were everything to a '90s kid. And forget about it if you were one of the lucky ones with a Gameboy Color! Good luck trying to play that sucker in a dim lit room though - times were tougher then.
(20 of ) Let's talk phones, people. Gone are the days where the house phone rings. Also, gone are the days where you contemplate actually picking it up because Caller ID had yet to be a thing.
(21 of ) Out and about and need to make a call? Not all of us were lucky enough to have a cell phone at hand. These pay phones saved us many times - just make sure you have enough quarters stocked up, those minutes went fast and could cost you!
(22 of ) Now if you did have a cell phone you were one cool dude/dudette. There was nothing more gratifying than slamming that flip phone shut after a heated conversation, am I right? Also, let's not forget about counting your minutes and trying your hardest to not go over them.
(23 of ) Texting is not how it used to be. Saying "Hey" to someone took all the effort in the world. If you hit that 4 twice, the 3 twice, and that 9 key three times then whoever you were saying "hey" to must have been real special. Memorizing that keyboard was talentm, too.
(24 of ) Speaking of texting...Let's reminisce over the days where the '#' sign was a pound sign and not a hashtag. Kids today don't even know...
(25 of ) Cell phones have made communication a breeze. Remember the days where if you didn't know someone's number you had to look it up in the phone book? Forget about it if there was more than one John Smith in the book too!
(26 of ) When you got someone's number you made sure you saved it in your personal address book - reverting back to the clunky phone book was too much of a pain.
(27 of ) These Kids Cuisines were a staple to all '90s kids. When mom and dad popped these bad boys in the microwave it was a real treat and generally meant that the parents were going out and the babysitter was coming over. Did we care that our corn was mixed in with the brownie and that the macaroni and cheese was still a little frozen? No, sir we did not! It was delicious!
(28 of ) Lisa Frank lit us '90s kids up and made school accessories way cool. We wanted the binders, stickers, pens and folders. You name it, if Lisa Frank's name was on it, we wanted it!
(29 of ) The food might be the same, but the Happy Meals just meant that much more when it came in one of these boxes. And the toy that came with it? You might have had 20 of the same one, but it was still pretty rad to get.
(30 of ) Scented markers ruled the world for every kid of the '90s. You're crazy if you liked the black licorice scent and you're lying to yourself if the burnt marshmallow wasn't your favorite.
(31 of ) Going on a road trip and not quite sure how to get there? Siri wasn't there to save you just yet. Good ol' MapQuest was available for you to print out all of your directional needs.
(32 of ) Nothing screams '90s like this classic. "Titanic" was the longest, yet most amazing movie. Ever. If you bought this movie, then you should remember that it came in not one, but two VHS tapes. Also - there was definitely enough room at that door for Jack...just saying'. (Photo Courtesy of IMDB)
(33 of ) If you weren't sure what was playing on TV you could either flip through every channel or hit the TV Guide. Want to know what was playing on channel 43 (remember when that was a high number for the TV) you better sit tight and wait for it to roll through.
(34 of ) Want to catch the latest film at the movie theatre? Better bust out the paper and check your local movie times! No easy apps to help you here!
(35 of ) Did you want to know what the weather was going to be like over the weekend? There was no app for you to easily access it, you had to tune into the Weather Channel!
(36 of ) Say what you want, there's nothing like busting out those old family videos and reminiscing over Christmas in 1997. These state of the art bad boys were all the rage in every household.
(37 of ) Disposable cameras are long gone but never forgotten. Remember having to wind the camera up in order to take the next picture? What about having to drop one of these suckers off and having to wait for your pictures to get developed - and the photo guy got to see all of your memories too. Takes you back, right? (Courtesy Photo)