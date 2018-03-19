Whether you were growing up in the 1990s, raising kids in the '90s, or just trying to idly get through the era, that moment in time was a pivotal movement for many.

We were still getting artistically funky, technology was starting to boom and Blockbuster remained a staple to every Friday night.

Scroll through the gallery above for a nice stroll through memory lane. But be warned, while this is nostalgic and hilarious, you're about to feel old.