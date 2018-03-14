Here’s where to take the kids to meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for Easter eggs and other holiday events throughout Sonoma County. This list will update as we learn about more events.

(If you’re looking for things to put in your kids’ Easter baskets, click here and here.)

Ongoing



Visits with the Easter Bunny: Through March 31, kids are invited to visit the Easter Bunny at the Santa Rosa Plaza and pose for a photo. On Sunday, March 18, Caring Bunny will be at the Plaza from 9-10:30 for children with special needs. If your pets want to visit with the Easter Bunny, bring them to the Plaza on Sunday, March 25 from 6-8 p.m. Find out more at simonbunny.com.

Saturday, March 24



Forestville Egg Hunt: Bring your basket to Forestville Youth Park for a morning of egg hunting, plus an announcement about the Coloring Contest winner. The event starts at 10 a.m. More information at forestvilleyouthpark.org.

Sunday, March 25



Sonoma Valley Mother’s Club Easter Egg Hunt: Starting at 11 a.m., enjoy a day of hunting for eggs, family activities, a bounce house and more, plus a visit with the Easter Bunny. Admission tickets are $20 per family (2 adults, 2 children), $5 for additional adult or child, $10 for photo, and free for babies 11 months and younger. Tickets will also include lunch, wine and other beverages. Find out more at sonomamothersclub.com.

Saturday, March 31



Exchange Club Easter Egg Hunt: Kids can hunt for eggs free at the 71st annual Easter Egg Hunt at Doyle Park in Santa Rosa. Egg hunts for age groups 2-3 year old, 4-6 year old and 7-8 year old start at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny and Time Out Teddy will be there to visit, and each child will receive a raffle ticket for exciting prizes. For more information, contact Linda at 707-479-3340.

Skate with the Easter Beagle: Enjoy a pre-Easter celebration at Snoopy Home Ice when the Easter Beagle dons a pair of skates and shows off his mad skills. Enjoy skating, prizes, Easter eggs and pictures with the Easter Beagle. Admission is $5, and includes skate rental. Find out more at snoopyshomeice.com.

History Museum Easter Egg Hunt: Come to the Sculpture Garden at the History Museum of Sonoma County for a fun egg hunt for kids 13 and under, followed by unique egg decorating projects. Admission is $7 per child, and participants must arrive before 1:30 p.m. Find out more at museumsc.org.

Sebastopol Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt: Kids of all ages are invited to an egg hunt at Ives Park in Sebastopol, plus a chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Don’t forget your basket to this free event! The egg hunt kicks off at 10 a.m. Find out more at sebastopolkiwanis.org.

Adobe Christian Easter Eggstravaganza: From 11-12:30 p.m., families can enjoy an egg hunt, games, emergency vehicle tours, an obstacle course, face painting, slide and jump houses, and more. Admission is $5 per family. Find out more at adobecc.org.

Petaluma Outlets Easter Children’s Fair: The Easter Bunny is coming to the Petaluma Outlets the day before Easter, and wants to meet you! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy crafts, games, family entertainment, prizes and more at this free event. Find out more here.