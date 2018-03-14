s
Guide to 2018 Sonoma County Easter egg hunts

CRISSI LANGWELL

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | March 14, 2018

The Village: 100+ things for your teenager's Easter basket

Here’s where to take the kids to meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for Easter eggs and other holiday events throughout Sonoma County. This list will update as we learn about more events.

(If you’re looking for things to put in your kids’ Easter baskets, click here and here.)

Ongoing


Visits with the Easter Bunny: Through March 31, kids are invited to visit the Easter Bunny at the Santa Rosa Plaza and pose for a photo. On Sunday, March 18, Caring Bunny will be at the Plaza from 9-10:30 for children with special needs. If your pets want to visit with the Easter Bunny, bring them to the Plaza on Sunday, March 25 from 6-8 p.m. Find out more at simonbunny.com.

Saturday, March 24


Forestville Egg Hunt: Bring your basket to Forestville Youth Park for a morning of egg hunting, plus an announcement about the Coloring Contest winner. The event starts at 10 a.m. More information at forestvilleyouthpark.org.

Sunday, March 25


Sonoma Valley Mother’s Club Easter Egg Hunt: Starting at 11 a.m., enjoy a day of hunting for eggs, family activities, a bounce house and more, plus a visit with the Easter Bunny. Admission tickets are $20 per family (2 adults, 2 children), $5 for additional adult or child, $10 for photo, and free for babies 11 months and younger. Tickets will also include lunch, wine and other beverages. Find out more at sonomamothersclub.com.

Saturday, March 31


Exchange Club Easter Egg Hunt: Kids can hunt for eggs free at the 71st annual Easter Egg Hunt at Doyle Park in Santa Rosa. Egg hunts for age groups 2-3 year old, 4-6 year old and 7-8 year old start at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny and Time Out Teddy will be there to visit, and each child will receive a raffle ticket for exciting prizes. For more information, contact Linda at 707-479-3340.

Skate with the Easter Beagle: Enjoy a pre-Easter celebration at Snoopy Home Ice when the Easter Beagle dons a pair of skates and shows off his mad skills. Enjoy skating, prizes, Easter eggs and pictures with the Easter Beagle. Admission is $5, and includes skate rental. Find out more at snoopyshomeice.com.

History Museum Easter Egg Hunt: Come to the Sculpture Garden at the History Museum of Sonoma County for a fun egg hunt for kids 13 and under, followed by unique egg decorating projects. Admission is $7 per child, and participants must arrive before 1:30 p.m. Find out more at museumsc.org.

Sebastopol Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt: Kids of all ages are invited to an egg hunt at Ives Park in Sebastopol, plus a chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Don’t forget your basket to this free event! The egg hunt kicks off at 10 a.m. Find out more at sebastopolkiwanis.org.

Adobe Christian Easter Eggstravaganza: From 11-12:30 p.m., families can enjoy an egg hunt, games, emergency vehicle tours, an obstacle course, face painting, slide and jump houses, and more. Admission is $5 per family. Find out more at adobecc.org.

Petaluma Outlets Easter Children’s Fair: The Easter Bunny is coming to the Petaluma Outlets the day before Easter, and wants to meet you! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy crafts, games, family entertainment, prizes and more at this free event. Find out more here.

Easter Bunny comes to Fundemonium: Visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny at Fundemonium in Rohnert Park. The free event will also include playtime in the activity area. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information at www.fundemoniumtoys.com.

Coppola Easter: While there won’t be an egg hunt this year, kids can still enjoy arts and crafts, games, face painting, an animal show and more at Francis Ford Coppola Winery. The event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and $12 per child, 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Sonoma County Boys & Girls Club. More info at francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Sonoma Valley Soroptimist 42nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt: You’ll want to come early for this popular egg hunt. The Sonoma Valley Soroptimist Club is hosting their annual egg hunt at 11 a.m. in the Sonoma Plaza, with an appearance by the Easter Bunny and prizes for kids who find a “Golden Egg.” Find out more at facebook.com/sonomasoroptimist.

Healdsburg Noon Rotary Easter Egg Scramble: Find hidden egg treasures at this holiday event, starting at 9 a.m. at Fitch Mountain Elementary School. More information at healdsburgrotary.org.

Easter in Rohnert Park: This Saturday, Snyder Lane Church is hosting an egg hunt for Rohnert Park families, full of fun and family activities. This year’s event includes the Easter Bunny photo booth, Fundemonium activities, game booths and more. And you won’t miss the KidVenture Family Production, which will include puppets, music, drama and story time, which takes place in several different showings before the Easter egg hunt. The fun takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (registration at 9:30) at 4689 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. To register for a show time, visit easterinthepark.eventcreate.com.

Sunday, April 1


Garden Valley Ranch Easter Egg Hunt: This free egg hunt takes place noon to 4 p.m. at Garden Valley Ranch in Petaluma, and will include live music, food vendors, face painting and games, plus the egg hunt. While there, take a look in the gardens for their whimsical Carousel Animals, a collection of antique originals from the 1800s that will be on display for perfect photo oppotunities. Find out more at gardenvalley.com.

Hunt for the Hare at Safari West: Kids of all ages can enjoy brunch on Easter Sunday, followed by an egg hunt and a cross-country “Hunt for the Hare” on the African savannah of Safari West. The 10 a.m. slot is already sold out, but there are still a few tickets left for the 2 p.m. start time. Cost is $75 for adults, $40 for kids 4-12. Brunch only is $42.00 for adults, $18.00 for kids 4-12. 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa. 579-2551. www.safariwest.com

Easter Bunny comes to Larson Family Winery: On Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny will relax after all that egg hiding for a chance to visit with families at Larson Family Winery in Sonoma. From noon to 2 p.m., kids will get to meet the Easter Bunny, and may even get a special treat. Grown-ups can also try some of the winery’s Gold Medal wines, as well. Find out more at larsonfamilywinery.com.

Do you have an Easter family event to add? Email Crissi Langwell at crissi.langwell@pressdemocrat.com.

