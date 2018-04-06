SONOMA: Tomatomania coming

Tomatomania, a massive plant sale featuring nothing but tomato starts, is coming to Cornerstone Sonoma on April 14-15 with nearly 150 heirloom varieties.

Organizers also will bring in 30 offerings new to the Sonoma show, including its Tomato of the Year, Madame Marmande. A highlight of the weekend will be a talk by Tomatomania producer Scott Daigre who will share pointers on how to ensure your tomato crop will be fruitful. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 23570 Arnold Dr.

___

SANTA ROSA: Just what were those early coastal inhabitants planting?

Theresa Molino will give a free presentation April 17 exploring plant remains along coastal and estuary shorelines.

As guest speaker for the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, she will explain how research offers a window into the social lives of past civilizations along the coast. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave.

___

PETALUMA: Buy plants, support education

The Petaluma Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale today, funneling the profits to Petaluma education programs. There will be plants as well as garden-related items like pots and tools to purchase. Nurtured by club members, the plants include vegetables, perennials and succulents. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1151 Magnolia Ave.

___

WINDSOR: Hungry for a food garden?

Food gardening specialists will mentor in how to plant a spring and summer garden April 14, including how to transition out of a fall/winter garden. Topics cover the gamut, from soil management to plant placement.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Windsor Community Garden, 9231 Foxwood Drive

___

SANTA ROSA: Drought-tolerant plants for sale

With plants propagated by Santa Rosa Garden Club members, this sale April 14 offers a lineup of interesting succulents. Members will be on-hand to give insight into the drought-tolerant plants.

Proceeds support the club’s educational programs and projects, including scholarships for students majoring in horticulture at Santa Rosa Junior College. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave.

___

WINDSOR: Put varmints in their place: a trap

Jim Lang will teach gardeners how to keep gophers and moles from destroying their landscapes during a free workshop today. Healthy watered lawns, full of worms and grubs, appeal to moles and they can speed through sod as fast as one foot per minute, making a yard look like a war zone. The master gardener will teach trapping techniques, talk about the best traps to use, and how and where to set them. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way.

___

ROHNERT PARK: Courting pollinators

Gina Hitchcock will give a free talk today on garden strategies to attract pollinators and how to create a habitat garden that will lure butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Windsor Community Garden, northwest side of Windsor Town Green.

___

PETALUMA: Drip irrigation for dummies

Today’s free workshop offers hands-on instruction in how to install a drip irrigation system. People will learn the intricacies of a system that can play a role in a living landscape for years to come. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Petaluma LIbrary’s Living Learning Landscape, 100 Fairgrounds Dr.