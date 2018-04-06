s
Home and garden events: Tomatomania? Learn secrets for the best crop ever

PEG MELNIK

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 6, 2018

SONOMA: Tomatomania coming

Tomatomania, a massive plant sale featuring nothing but tomato starts, is coming to Cornerstone Sonoma on April 14-15 with nearly 150 heirloom varieties.

Organizers also will bring in 30 offerings new to the Sonoma show, including its Tomato of the Year, Madame Marmande. A highlight of the weekend will be a talk by Tomatomania producer Scott Daigre who will share pointers on how to ensure your tomato crop will be fruitful. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 23570 Arnold Dr.

___

SANTA ROSA: Just what were those early coastal inhabitants planting?

Theresa Molino will give a free presentation April 17 exploring plant remains along coastal and estuary shorelines.

As guest speaker for the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, she will explain how research offers a window into the social lives of past civilizations along the coast. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave.

___

PETALUMA: Buy plants, support education

The Petaluma Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale today, funneling the profits to Petaluma education programs. There will be plants as well as garden-related items like pots and tools to purchase. Nurtured by club members, the plants include vegetables, perennials and succulents. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1151 Magnolia Ave.

___

WINDSOR: Hungry for a food garden?

Food gardening specialists will mentor in how to plant a spring and summer garden April 14, including how to transition out of a fall/winter garden. Topics cover the gamut, from soil management to plant placement.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Windsor Community Garden, 9231 Foxwood Drive

___

SANTA ROSA: Drought-tolerant plants for sale

With plants propagated by Santa Rosa Garden Club members, this sale April 14 offers a lineup of interesting succulents. Members will be on-hand to give insight into the drought-tolerant plants.

Proceeds support the club’s educational programs and projects, including scholarships for students majoring in horticulture at Santa Rosa Junior College. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave.

___

WINDSOR: Put varmints in their place: a trap

Jim Lang will teach gardeners how to keep gophers and moles from destroying their landscapes during a free workshop today. Healthy watered lawns, full of worms and grubs, appeal to moles and they can speed through sod as fast as one foot per minute, making a yard look like a war zone. The master gardener will teach trapping techniques, talk about the best traps to use, and how and where to set them. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way.

___

ROHNERT PARK: Courting pollinators

Gina Hitchcock will give a free talk today on garden strategies to attract pollinators and how to create a habitat garden that will lure butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Windsor Community Garden, northwest side of Windsor Town Green.

___

PETALUMA: Drip irrigation for dummies

Today’s free workshop offers hands-on instruction in how to install a drip irrigation system. People will learn the intricacies of a system that can play a role in a living landscape for years to come. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Petaluma LIbrary’s Living Learning Landscape, 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

___

PETALUMA: Store-bought orchids on the mend

Master Gardener Ann Chambers will hold a free hands-on workshop April 14 on how to keep supermarket-bought orchids alive and well for years. Bring your spent orchids for a consult. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloverdale Regional Library, 410 North Cloverdale Boulevard.

___

HEALDSBURG: Tips for creating a fetching habitat garden

Bill Klausing will teach the home gardener how to create an environmentally sound landscape during a free class today. Klausing will show how each decision a gardener makes has a significant impact on the web of living things in his or her own backyard. The master gardener will offer tips for attracting more native birds, bees and insects and highlight many plants native to Sonoma County that are good for habitat gardens. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper Street.

___

SANTA ROSA: A plant sale with everything from A to Z

Willowside School’s student-supported nursery will offer a range of plants for sale on these Saturdays: April 14, May 5, May 26 and June 16.

They will include everything from low water-tolerant and drought-tolerant perennials, to California natives to succulents, grasses, salvias and other plants that attract beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds. The price is $4 for 1-gallon containers. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road.

___

OCCIDENTAL: This secret garden is in bloom

Western Hills Garden is open Saturdays for tours and plant sales. Visitors will see the middle of the magnolia bloom and the start of rhododendrons. The garden’s small nursery has a large assortment of plants propagated from the garden for sale.

If you’re a member of the garden, you can use your free passes for the “Walk and Talks” featuring popular topics. 16250 Coleman Valley Road. westernhillsgarden.com.

___

SANTA ROSA: Farming tomatoes

Master Gardeners will share their thoughts on growing a healthy crop of tomatoes during a free workshop today. These food garden specialists will share tips for tending early, late and cherry varieties. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1717 Yulupa Ave.

___

PETALUMA: Small quarters? Check out straw bale planting

Marybeth Hull will give a free talk today about the virtues of straw bale gardening. The master gardener will show how straw bales are a good option for people with questionable soil, the beginning gardener, people with disabilities and those with very limited space. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

You can send Home and Garden news to Peg.Melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Please send items in at least three weeks in advance of an event.

