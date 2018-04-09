(1 of ) A mountain lion is caught on the night vision camera January 6, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(2 of ) A coyote is caught on the Pepperwood Preserve wildlife camera January 30, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(3 of ) A mountain lion stalks the grounds just after midnight January 31, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(4 of ) Pepperwood Preserve is home to lots of animals and wildlife, like this coyote captured on camera February 1, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(5 of ) This deer from the herd locks eyes with the wildlife camera February 24, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(6 of ) A small herd of deer roam the preserve February 24, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(7 of ) A lone deer walks through the newly grown fauna after the Tubbs fire damaged most of the Pepperwood Preserve March 4, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(8 of ) This deer stands in the fog of the roaming hills February 28, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(9 of ) A raccoon is caught on camera February 8, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(10 of ) Despite the disaster, lots of animals find their way back to the preserve as the newly grown fauna begins to flourish. Picture taken February 10, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(11 of ) A bird is caught on camera mid flight February 21, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(12 of ) More and more animals begin to stalk the grounds again. Photo taken March 5, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(13 of ) A squirrel stands on its hind legs in the middle of the preserve February 22, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(14 of ) Another squirrel begins to run across a fallen log February 7, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(15 of ) A pair of deer continue to move through the trees January 7, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(16 of ) A couple of coyotes search the grounds for food January 14, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(17 of ) A skunk is spotted on the night vision camera January 3, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(18 of ) Even just a few short months from the fires, animals of all sorts flock back to the preserve January 11, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(19 of ) A friendly blue bird makes a pit stop in front of the Pepperwood camera on January 10, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(20 of ) A gorgeous bobcat makes his way through the woods on December 3, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(21 of ) A bobcat lurks around on December 3, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(22 of ) Feeling up close and personal with this coyote that travels through the woods of Pepperwood on February 10, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(23 of ) We've been spotted by a deer on December 29, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(24 of ) A night-crawling fox looks off on December 27, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(25 of ) The fox's night eyes have seem to found the camera at Pepperwood on January 28, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(26 of ) This animal seems to be deep in concentration and posing perfectly for the camera on January 23, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(27 of ) That same fox seems to have found us! (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(28 of ) Curiosity seems to have sparked the fox's interest on January 23, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(29 of ) A mountain lion makes his way across the woods on January 6, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(30 of ) He (or she) is coming right at us! (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(31 of ) Caught in mid-hop this rabbit makes a dash across the woods on January 18, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(32 of ) Sometimes smelly but still pretty cute. A skunk was spotted on January 15, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(33 of ) This squirrel is ready for its close up. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(34 of ) A night creature spots the camera on January 20, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)