Diversity is Sonoma County’s fingerprint, and the Sonoma County Barrel Auction is a celebration of that unique imprint. This year the Sonoma County Vintners have crafted 100 rare wines from a range of appellations that will be sold to the highest bidders among the wine trade at the fourth annual auction April 20. It will be at MacMurray Estate Vineyards, 9015 Westside Road, Healdsburg, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bottling geography is no small feat, but the vintners are well aware it’s the best way to showcase the county’s rich multiplicity. Here’s a sneak preview of some compelling regional lots.

To trumpet the newest appellation in Sonoma County — the Petaluma Gap — wine growers from the region have created two pinot noir lots, one that features women winemakers and the other, men.

To rally zin fanatics, the winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley have produced a special bottling called the “Zintners Strike Back.” This 2016 Dry Creek Valley zinfandel renews an annual tradition with six of the wineries who contributed to the original Zintners in 1986.

To highlight the appellation that hugs the ocean — West Sonoma Coast — the vintners have crafted five lots of pinot noir, never to be duplicated.

To celebrate 180 years of winemaking, the Russian River Valley winegrowers are offering an artisan pinot noir lot crafted by seven revered winemakers in the region.

Distinguishing itself with diversity has become Sonoma County’s forte. The only thing vintners enjoy more is to uncork it and take a sip.

For questions about absentee bids or attending, visit sonomawine.com/barrelauction or contact sommelier@fullcirclewinesolutions.com.

