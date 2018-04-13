Events: Eat, pray, garden in Sonoma County

FULTON: Edible gardening for wine geeks

Sonoma County master gardeners today will teach people how edible gardening in containers can lead to a great crop for pizza toppings and salads. They will explain the successes of sustainability and how it can be transfered to the home. Other great lessons include water-wise gardening and smart soil tending. There will be light bites served, paired with Kendall-Jackson Estate wines. RSVP events@kj.com or 800-769-3649. The fee is $25 for wine club members and $35 for winery guests. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Garden, 5007 Fulton Road.

___

GLEN ELLEN: Earth Day plant sale

Quarryhill Botanical Garden is offering rare plants for the budget-minded April 21. The garden covers 25 acres and its home to 25,000 rare and endangered plants, an ideal place to celebrate the earth. There will be activities for all ages, including face painting, arts & crafts and kids animal yoga. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12.

___

PETALUMA: Dahlias in their finest hour

Jim Lang will teach people how to care for Dahlias April 21 at his free workshop. The master gardener has grown several thousand Dahlias over the past 30 years, serving as a judge for the past 10. He will show how to best tend to them in beds, borders and cutting gardens. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

___

SONOMA: Tomatomania is ripe with heirloom varieties

Tomatomania, a massive plant sale featuring nothing but tomato starts, is coming to Cornerstone Sonoma April today and Sunday with nearly 150 heirloom varieties.

Organizers also will bring in 30 offerings new to the Sonoma show, including its Tomato of the Year, Madame Marmande. A highlight of the weekend will be a talk by Tomatomania producer Scott Daigre who will share pointers on how to ensure your tomato crop will be fruitful. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 23570 Arnold Dr.

___

SANTA ROSA: Who knew? Those early coastal inhabitants had a green thumb

Theresa Molino will give a free presentation April 17 exploring plant remains along coastal and estuary shorelines.

As guest speaker for the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, she will explain how research offers a window into the social lives of past civilizations along the coast. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave.

___

WINDSOR: Gardens worth eating

Food gardening specialists will mentor in how to plant a spring and summer garden today, including how to transition out of a fall/winter garden. Topics cover the gamut, from soil management to plant placement. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Windsor Community Garden, 9231 Foxwood Dr.

___

SANTA ROSA: Water-wise plants for sale

With plants propagated by Santa Rosa Garden Club members, this sale today offers a lineup of interesting succulents. Members will be on-hand to give insight into the drought-tolerant plants.

Proceeds support the club’s educational programs and projects, including scholarships for students majoring in horticulture at Santa Rosa Junior College. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave.

___

PETALUMA: TLC for orchids