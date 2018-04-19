If you spend time in or on the water — fishing, waterskiing, paddling, poking around in tidepools, or a host of other activities — it’s probably a good idea to protect your expensive smartphone from accidental dunks and spills.

Outdoor gear company Seattle Sports, a longtime creator of dry bags, recently introduced a new line of waterproof cases for smartphones, the E-Merse R/S. A higher-tech version of the original E-Merse, the newer cases are made from 210 ripstop nylon, which is welded to clear and touch-sensitive PVC-free Polyurethane that’s tough enough to withstand the elements, but sensitive enough to permit touch-screen operation.

Both sides of your phone are visible and operable when encased. The E-Merse R/S has a double closure system (a secure, zip-lock style internal closure and an external slide-lock bar). The result? It’s waterproof and submersible to 10 feet. Place your phone inside, slip the case into your pocket or wear it around your neck on its breakaway lanyard, and you’re free to enjoy your favorite watersport—taking photographs or making videos while your phone remains safe and secure.

The E-Merse R/S comes in two sizes to fit all current phones. Blue only. $19.95. www.seattlesportsco.com

In Sonoma County, REI carries Seattle Sports products.