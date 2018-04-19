SANTA ROSA, APRIL 20
Wildflower walk: Free, guided wildflower walk through meadows at Pepper Preserve, 2130 Pepperwoood Preserve Road, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Meet at the lower parking lot. Donations appreciated. Make a reservation at pepperwoodpreserve.org.
SANTA ROSA, APRIL 21
Family walk: Take a guided, moderate, 1.5-mile slow pace walk designed for families with children 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Stay for a picnic after the walk. Donations appreciated. Make a reservation at pepperwoodpreserve.org.
SONOMA, APRIL 21
Park cleanup: Join volunteers on Earth Day to clean up Sonoma Creek and Maxwell Farms Regional Park, 100 Verano Ave. and Larson Park, 329 DeChene Ave., 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Tools, gloves, snacks and drinks provided. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-565-2041.
Santa Rosa, APRIL 21
Garden work day: Volunteer work day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Larkfield Community Garden at Maddux Ranch Regional Park, 4655 Lavell Road. Snacks and work gloves provided. $7 parking. emailProgramDirector@communitysoil.org for information.
Forestville, April 22
Skateboard Park Run: 5K and 10K Fun Run to raise funds for the Skatespot at the Forestville Youth Park, 7045 Mirabel Road, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Registration is at 7:45 a.m. Run, race or stroll along the Joe Rodota Trail past wineries and back to the park. Tickets are $25-$35. Visit forestvilleskatespot.com for details.
SANTA ROSA, APRIL 22
Bikepath cleanup: Join Sonoma County Regional Parks and the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition on an Earth Day cleanup of the bikepath along Joe Rodota Trail west toward Sebastopol 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Parking is limited, carpool or bike to where the bikepath intersects Wright Road. Trash bags, gloves, coffee and snacks provided.Visit bikesonoma.org or call 707-545-0153.
SONOMA, APRIL 27
Fireside chat: Learn about the lifestyles of vaqueros and cowboys, how to rope a steer and brand leather during a campfire chat with s’mores. 7-8 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks courtyard at Sonoma State Historic Park, 20 East Spain St. Free, rain cancels the event. 707-938-1519.
