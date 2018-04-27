Home and garden events around Sonoma County

Santa Rosa

Free spring garden tour

The Laguna Environmental Center is celebrating its spring plants with a free garden tour May 5. The educational event is a chance to peek at the Laguna Watershed. But it will also be an opportunity to buy native plants from the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. In addition, there will be engaging activities for all ages, and they include looking for Bald Eagles through binoculars or watching nesting bluebirds. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Stanford Rd. Lagunadesantarosa.org.

GUERNEVILLE

Gardening 101

Master gardener Dave Gould will give a free talk April 28 on the lessons he learned while toiling in his garden. Topics run the gamut, from planting fruit trees, to fertilizing, to composting. Learn how to avoid common mistakes, and get a good refresher course early in the season. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Rd.

GLEN ELLEN

A docent led garden walk

Quarryhill Botanical Garden is offering a guided garden walk April 28 on the flowering cycles of its wild Asian flora led by docent Kathleen Aspenns. She will share history, lore, and botanical knowledge during the garden stroll. The fee is $12, $10 for members. For details and to register, visit quarryhillbg.org. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 12841 Highway 12.

SONOMA

Resuscitate your orchid

If you’re thinking about tossing out your tired supermarket orchid, find your way to Ann Chambers’ workshop April 28. The master gardener’s hands-on workshop will show you how to nurture your orchid and keep it re-blooming for many years. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 West Napa St.

OCCIDENTAL

Tours that showcase blooms

Western Hills Garden is open Saturdays for tours and plant sales. The garden’s small nursery has a large assortment of plants propagated from the garden for sale. If you’re a member of the garden, you can use your free passes for the “Walk and Talks.” 16250 Coleman Valley Rd. westernhillsgarden.com.

Santa Rosa

Bird lovers grab your binoculars

A docent led walk will take you to the double-crested Cormorant nesting site May 6. Nature lovers will enjoy courtship displays, nest building, egg sitting and maybe even peeking at chicks while their parents wrestle up dinner for the hungry newborns. The fee is $20 (non-refundable) and pre-registration is required at lagunafoundation.org. 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Stanford Rd.

Sebastopol

Come hither, garden pollinators

Gina Hitchcock will teach a free class May 5 on how to create a habitat garden. You’ll learn the basic elements so you can start attracting bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds to your backyard. The master gardener said it’s a fun way to garden and you’re helping the planet at the same time. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave.

SONOMA

Garden myths debunked

Does gravel in the bottom of a planting container improve drainage? Master Gardener Dave Gould says no, and he will use scientific arguments to explain why this common garden myth isn’t true during a talk May 3 before the Valley of the Moon Garden Club.

Gould, who is a former California State Parks ranger will debunk other gardening myths as well. The meeting is at 7 p.m., with a meet and greet starting at 6:30 p.m. Members are free, non-members pay $5 admission, which includes complementary refreshments and a raffle. Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 125 First St. E., Sonoma.

SANTA ROSA

Spring iris show

Browse among an amazing array of irises during the annual spring flower show Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 29, put on by the Santa Rosa Iris Society.

In addition to the crowd-pleasing Tall Bearded Irises, the show will feature smaller versions as well as beardless beauties, Siberian, Spuria, Pacific Coast hybrids and species irises.

Irises come in all colors in the rainbow, with the newest varieties including bi-colors and reverse bi-colors, broken colors, plicatas and irises with appendages off their beards.

In addition to a competition and exhibition, there will be potted rises available for sale.

Exhibit entries will be accepted between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The show opens after judging from 1-5 p.m.. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free admission.

HEALDSBURG

Home tour showcases town’s old beauties

Two of Healdsburg’s oldest homes will be open to visitors during the annual AAUW Heladsburg Homes Tour Mary 6.

A settlement era cottage bult in 1864 and a gabled cottage built in 1866 by a then famous local architecture and construction firm, are among six historic homes on the tour.

Other properties available to visit include a large 1889 Queen Anne Victorian that has been completely redone, a 1903 Queen Anne cottage impeccably restored, a 1909 neoclassical bungalor and a Craftsman build in 1912.

Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 the the day of the event. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets available at Heladsburg-CA@aauw.met, at Heladburg’s Copperfield’s and Levin & Co. Booksellers.

SEBASTOPOL

Burbank Farm Open House

Veteran gardening expert Robert Kourik will offer to gardening talks at Luther Burbank’s Experiment Farm Saturday and Sunday April 28 and 29.

The Sonoma County author, landscape designer and educator will offer a slide show talk at 11 a.m. Saturday on “Shaping, not Pruning, Fruit Trees All Summer.” At 1 p.m. both days he will talk about “The Real Roots Story,” sharing little known information about how to water, fertilize, mulch and plant in ways that will keep the root structure of your trees and plants healthy.

The annual open house, held at the historic farm where the great horticulturist conducted most of his plant experiments, also features a plant sale with five varieties of tomatoes, Jalapeños, hollyhocks, delphinium and succulents among other favorites.

Docents will lead tours of the grounds and kids can make rope with an antique rope machine they turn by hand. Refreshments will be available throughout the weekend. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Free admission. 7777 Bodega Ave., above Burbank Heights and Orchards. Wschsgrf.org.

GRATON

Flower show and plant sale

The Graton Community Club conjures up the magic of New Orleans Mardi Gras for their annual Spring Flower Show and Plant Sale this weekend.

The club has potted up hundreds of tomatoes and other veggie starts, as well as succulents, perennials, drought-tolerant plants and more.

Show-goers can also shop among handmade novelties, recycled treasures and garden art, as well as check out the event’s signature floral arrangements. Live music and a $10 lunch make this plant sale a destination. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. 8896 Graton Road. 829-5314, gratoncommunityclub.org.

HEALDSBURG

Garden club plant sales

Members of the Healdsburg Garden Club elevate the spring community plant sale to a new level. The club, whose annual sale is on Saturday, offers not just plants propagated in members’ gardens. They also offer garden supplies, from tools and pots to gardening books and even a new reel lawn mower. And if that’s not enough, they’re also offering garden services. Bring your clippers for sharpening ($5), or your orchid for repotting ($5) and your gardening questions for answering. Make a day of it by arriving early for breakfast ($5), lingering for lunch ($8), or hang around for both meals ($10). 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Healdsburg Senior Living Center, 725 Grove St.,

SANTA ROSA

County jail plant sale

Inmates grow all the plants for the Sonoma County Jail Plant Nursery and Teaching Garden, using compost and no fertilizers or pesticides.

On May 5 they will open up to the public for a plant sale, featuring California native and drought-tolerant shrubs, perennials, succulents, groundcovers, fruit and ornamental trees and spring veggie starts.

Sonoma County Master Gardeners will be on hand to help shoppers select the right plants for their own gardens. Cash and checks only. 9 a.m. to noon. For more information and list of available plants visit scoe.org/jailindustries, call Rick Stern at 707-525-8310 or emailjailind@mcn.org.

SANTA ROSA

Student nursery open for sales

The students of Willowside School will hold another plant sale out of their own nursery on May 5, rain or shine. Look for a big variety of low water and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias and plants to invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds to the garden. Plans are $4 for a gallon container. The nursery also has specialty Japanese maples at $25 to $50 per tree. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa.

