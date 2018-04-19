s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Earth Day events to attend in Sonoma County

MICHAEL BARNES

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 19, 2018, 11:29AM

Every year, our earth experiences monumental changes. Sonoma County in particular endured a significant makeover to its landscape after devastating October wildfires tore through thousands of acres of parkland, open space and neighborhoods. For many, it has made the efforts on April 22 for Earth Day 2018 even more significant than in previous years.

The need to take ownership of our planet grows more imperative each year. Earth Day 2018 provides plenty of opportunities to give back to a planet that gives us so much. It’s fun and easy to get involved in events that promote an appreciation for a clean and sustainable environment. There’s only one earth and we’re all on it, so why not do what we can to look after and care for our home.

Here are ten events around Sonoma County to get involved and make a difference in our planet on Earth Day 2018, from planting a tree in a park to collecting garbage from the creek. Get out and make an impact.

Sonoma County, April 21

California State Parks Foundation will celebrate Earth Day 2018 with their 20th annual Earth Day restoration and Cleanup. Team up with thousands of Sonoma County locals in the removal of invasive plants, graffiti and trash from Jack London Historic Park, Sonoma Coast State Park, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and Trione-Annadel State Park.

You can register to volunteer here: calparks.org/help/earth-day/earth-day-registration.html

___

Glen Ellen, April 21

Quarryhill Botanical Garden celebrates Earth Day every year by offering free admission to an environmentally conscious event filled with environmentally-themed vendors, presentations, performances and a plant sale.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, 95442

Admission: Free. $10 for parking.

Information: 707-996-3166; quarryhillbg.org

__

Sonoma, April 21

Maxwell Farms Regional Park and Larson Park are celebrating Earth Day 2018 by hosting volunteers helping to keep Sonoma Creek clean. Each volunteer will receive complimentary tools, gloves, drinks and snacks.

When: 9 a.m. to nNoon

Where: Maxwell Farms Regional Park, 100 Verano Ave., Sonoma, 95476

Larson Park, 329 DeChene Ave., Sonoma, 95476

Admission: Free

Contact: 707-565-2041

parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Visit/Maxwell-Farms-Regional-Park/

parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Visit/Larson-Park/

___

Santa Rosa, April 21

Santa Rosa’s Earth Day On Stage event will promote a zero-waste environment, encouraging vendors and participants to increase reuse, recycling and composting. Arts & crafts, live entertainment, family activities and food will all be on hand for the event.

When: 12-4 p.m.

Where: Old Courthouse Square, 69 Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa, 95404

Cost: Free

Information: 707-543-3935

___

Kenwood, April 21

Have stars in your eyes with the Earth Day Star Party at the Robert Ferguson Observatory. Enjoy presentations on astronomical topics and access to the Observatory’s three main telescopes.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, 95452

Cost: $3 for Adults. Free for Children 18 and under.

Information: 707-833-6979; rfo.org/star-parties.html

___

Santa Rosa, April 22

Help beautify a popular local bike path. Meet where the Joe Rodota Trail intersects Sebastopol Road, just west of Wright Road. Parking is limited; please carpool.

When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Joe Rodota Trail

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood

Cost: Free

Information: 707-539-8092; parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Visit/Joe-Rodota-Trail/

___

Guerneville, April 22

Korbel Champagne Cellars will celebrate Earth Day 2018 by hosting its Flavors of Spring event at the winery’s majestic grounds. Enjoy the opening day of Korbel’s historic garden tours with a logo’d flute, tram tour, spring time snacks and Korbel’s California Champagnes.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Korbel Champagne Cellars, 13250 River Road, Guerneville, 95446

Cost: $20 for members, $25 for non-members. 21 and up.

Information: 707-824-7000

___

Glen Ellen, April 22

Take a hike on Earth Day at the Benziger Family Winery, noted for its biodynamic and eco-friendly farming practices. The easy-to-moderate 90-minute hike will teach participants about the winery’s history and environmentally conscious farming methods.

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Benziger Winery, 1883 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 95442

Cost: $30 for non-club members.

Information: 800-989-8890; benziger.com/event/earthday-hike-benziger/

___

Healdsburg, April 22

Create Earth Day eco-prints at Riverfront Regional Park by capturing the colors and shapes of nature with unique and naturally designed silk scarf or bandanas. All materials will be provided.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road, Healdsburg, 95448

Cost: $15

Information: 707-565-2041; sonomacountyparks.ticketleap.com/earth-day-eco-prints/

___

Windsor, April 22

The Windsor Earth Day and Wellness Festival will offer family activities, live entertainment and a plant sale. This year’s event plans to showcase Windsor’s summer recreation programs.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Windsor town Green, 701 McClelland Drive, Windsor, 95492

Cost: Free

Information: 707-838-1260; townofwindsor.com/339/Earth-Day-on-the-Green

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood
Vehicle crash knocks out power west of Petaluma
Suspected Santa Rosa gang member arrested on child porn charge
Cloverdale ranch to become community for special needs adults
Show Comment