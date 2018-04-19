Every year, our earth experiences monumental changes. Sonoma County in particular endured a significant makeover to its landscape after devastating October wildfires tore through thousands of acres of parkland, open space and neighborhoods. For many, it has made the efforts on April 22 for Earth Day 2018 even more significant than in previous years.

The need to take ownership of our planet grows more imperative each year. Earth Day 2018 provides plenty of opportunities to give back to a planet that gives us so much. It’s fun and easy to get involved in events that promote an appreciation for a clean and sustainable environment. There’s only one earth and we’re all on it, so why not do what we can to look after and care for our home.

Here are ten events around Sonoma County to get involved and make a difference in our planet on Earth Day 2018, from planting a tree in a park to collecting garbage from the creek. Get out and make an impact.

Sonoma County, April 21

California State Parks Foundation will celebrate Earth Day 2018 with their 20th annual Earth Day restoration and Cleanup. Team up with thousands of Sonoma County locals in the removal of invasive plants, graffiti and trash from Jack London Historic Park, Sonoma Coast State Park, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and Trione-Annadel State Park.

You can register to volunteer here: calparks.org/help/earth-day/earth-day-registration.html

___

Glen Ellen, April 21

Quarryhill Botanical Garden celebrates Earth Day every year by offering free admission to an environmentally conscious event filled with environmentally-themed vendors, presentations, performances and a plant sale.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, 95442

Admission: Free. $10 for parking.

Information: 707-996-3166; quarryhillbg.org

__

Sonoma, April 21

Maxwell Farms Regional Park and Larson Park are celebrating Earth Day 2018 by hosting volunteers helping to keep Sonoma Creek clean. Each volunteer will receive complimentary tools, gloves, drinks and snacks.

When: 9 a.m. to nNoon

Where: Maxwell Farms Regional Park, 100 Verano Ave., Sonoma, 95476

Larson Park, 329 DeChene Ave., Sonoma, 95476

Admission: Free

Contact: 707-565-2041

parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Visit/Maxwell-Farms-Regional-Park/

parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Visit/Larson-Park/

___

Santa Rosa, April 21

Santa Rosa’s Earth Day On Stage event will promote a zero-waste environment, encouraging vendors and participants to increase reuse, recycling and composting. Arts & crafts, live entertainment, family activities and food will all be on hand for the event.

When: 12-4 p.m.

Where: Old Courthouse Square, 69 Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa, 95404

Cost: Free

Information: 707-543-3935

___

Kenwood, April 21

Have stars in your eyes with the Earth Day Star Party at the Robert Ferguson Observatory. Enjoy presentations on astronomical topics and access to the Observatory’s three main telescopes.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, 95452

Cost: $3 for Adults. Free for Children 18 and under.

Information: 707-833-6979; rfo.org/star-parties.html

___

Santa Rosa, April 22

Help beautify a popular local bike path. Meet where the Joe Rodota Trail intersects Sebastopol Road, just west of Wright Road. Parking is limited; please carpool.

When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Joe Rodota Trail