MAILE ARNOLD'S TIPS FOR A NATURAL GARDEN
- Feed your soil generous amounts of compost. Yard waste such as autumn leaves, pruned rose branches (which should be run through a chipper) work well, or you can buy compost. The idea is to keep cycling nutrients back into the soil.
- Plant a mixed garden to attract beneficial insects. When you have a mixed landscape of flowers, fruits and vegetables, said Arnold, there’s less of a chance of pests taking over your garden.
- Pay attention to your garden and the health of your plants. If you buy a rose bush and it doesn’t do well, remove it.
- Don’t stir the soil with a shovel or rototill. Stirring kills the bacteria and fungi that make the nutrients in your compost available to plants.