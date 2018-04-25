A UC Santa Barbara professor on April 27 will discuss the possibility of grizzly bears returning to California, a talk that is part of the two-day NatureFest event at the UC Hopland Research and Extension Center.

Professor Peter Alagona will share the work of the California Grizzly Study Group, a collection of more than two dozen faculty, students and fellows who are examining the bears’ past, present and future in the Golden State.

NatureFest also will feature on April 28 a “bioblitz,” a combined effort by researchers, experts and the public to survey part of the UC property.

Ticket prices for the different events vary from $5 to $60. Advanced registration is encouraged and can be done online at bit.ly/NatureFest2018, or by calling Hannah Bird at 707-744-1424, Ext. 105.

All events will begin at the Rod Shippey Hall, 4070 University Road, Hopland.