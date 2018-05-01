Pairing ceviche with the perfect beverage

What should you sip with ceviche? The first rule, as always, is drink what you like.

But if you want to enhance both ceviche and whatever you are imbibing, the beverage lists at both Sazón Restaurant and Mateo’s Cocina Latina offer delicious options.

“Our sangrias are not sweet,” chef and co-owner José Navarro said, adding that they are the two most popular selections.

For a more delicate ceviche, such as the Clásico, and Ceviche Verde, with its bright cilantro flavor, white sangria is the best match. Add rich ingredients, as you find in Ceviche Mango and Ahi Ceviche Nikei, with soy, ponzu and sesame, and you’ll enjoy red sangria alongside.

Sparkling wines are always a good choice, too, and Sazón offers several, along with two albariños, a white Spanish varietal that is lean, bright and refreshing, with threads of cooling minerality.

The wine list at Sazón has been shaped to complement both the restaurant’s ceviches and its other selections, From Chenin Blanc Tabernero, a Peruvian wine, to Casillero del Diablo, a Chilean pinot noir, the selections are thoughtful, engaging and reasonably priced.

When it come to beer, you probably want to avoid double and triple IPAs, no matter how much you love them, as hops will eclipse the more delicate flavors of the fish and its seasonings. Try one of Sazón’s Peruvian beers instead, or opt for a light-bodied pilsner.

There are also cocktails, including a classic Pisco Sour, a gluten-free beer and several nonalcoholic selections.

Mateo’s Cocina Latina has a full bar that includes a breathtaking selection of artisan tequilas and mezcals, so if a shot is your preference, have at it, though realize that straight alcohol will deaden your palate a bit. A tangy margarita might be a better choice with ceviche.

If it’s wine you want, there are unfamiliar selections that will delight both wine novices and aficionados. Santa Rosa’s Petrichor Vineyards’ Rosé is extraordinary with the restaurant’s spring ceviche, but it is just one of several outstanding options. Other standouts include En Garde Rosé of Pinot Noir, En Garde Albariño, Leo Steen Dry Creek Valley Saini Vineyard Chenin Blanc, Belden Barns Sonoma Mountain Estate Grüner Vetliner, Sassoferrato Vermentino and Cruess Russian River Valley Fiano.

Finally, taco trucks and taquerias typically offer at least one aqua fresca, which is nonalcoholic and based on fruit, almonds or flowers. Horchata, made with almonds and perhaps the most common version, is a bit too rich for a delicate ceviche, and you want to avoid beverages that are quite sweet, as melon agua frescas can be. But if the sweet-tart Agua Fresca di Jamaica — made with dried hibiscus flowers — is offered, get it, as it is the ideal match for your ceviche tostada.

– Michele Anna Jordan