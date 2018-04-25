For some reason, pockets have been rapidly disappearing from running tights. Some gear experts believe that pockets have been sacrificed to provide a sleek runner’s look, while others suggest the financial bottom line as a cause (it’s way cheaper to make pants without pockets). Whatever the reason, the end result is that it’s become harder to find a good pair of running tights with pockets to tuck away keys, phone or cash.

However, among the pocket contenders bound to please women is Athleta’s Stash Pocket Salutation Tight. It rests comfortably on your body, sitting just below the navel, and possesses a lightweight feel. And, yes, it comes with two stash pockets. It’s made from breathable nylon/lycra, allowing sweat to evaporate on the surface, and offers UPF 50+ sun protection. Comes in 5 colors and 6 sizes designed to fit all body types. $89. athleta.gap.com

For men, Under Armour’s Run True ¾ compression tight is made from tough but lightweight fabric and has a built-in brief for added support. Four-way stretch construction hugs and moves with the body, reflective logos provide protection and an anti-odor technology prevents microbe growth. Two easy-entry powermesh side pockets are great for small items like phones and keys. Black only. $59.99. underarmour.com