SONOMA

Vive les Garagistes!

The Garagiste Wine Festival, featuring handcrafted, small-production wines from all over Northern California, will debut on May 12 at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall.

Most of the 40-plus wineries participating are running family wineries in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino as well as Livermore and Lodi.

The festival will start at 11:30 a.m. with a tasting seminar, focusing on the wines being produced by Garagiste winemakers. It continues with a grand tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. (early access at 1 p.m.) VIP tickets are $115 for seminar, box lunch and early access to the grand tasting; $85 for early access to the grand tasting; $65 for grand tasting; and $15 for designated driver. To reserve: californiagaragistes.com.

SANTA ROSA

Single Vineyards

The Russian River Valley Winegrowers will host a tasting of single-vineyard wines from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 10 at the Hyatt Regency in Railroad Square.

More than 30 wineries, from Balletto and Dutton-Goldfield to Sonoma-Cutrer and Rodney Strong, will be pouring small-lot, single vineyard wines from the prestigious Russian River Valley.

Cost is $85 to $100, including appetizers. To reserve: russianrivervalley.org. 170 Railroad St.

HEALDSBURG

Provence cookbook

Culinary journalist and cookbook author Geergeanne Brennan will be talking at 2 p.m. May 12 at Sanglier Cellars about her latest literary effort, “Windows on Provence: Musings on the Food, Wine and Culture of the South of France.”

From the sun-drenched Côte d’Azur to the craggy peaks of Haute Provence, Brennan will share photographs and essays while signing books.

The event is free and includes chilled rosé and appetizers. Books will be for sale on site from Copperfield’s. 422 Healdsburg Ave.

KENWOOD

Fete de la Fleur

Chateau St. Jean will host its annual Fete de la Fleur spring festival from noon to 3 p.m. May 12 at the Kenwood winery. just in time for Mother’s Day.

The afternoon includes wine tasting, local food and live music. Tickets: $20. chateaustjean.com. 8555 Sonoma Highway.

SONOMA

Brunch at Ramekins

Ramekins will serve up a delicious brunch buffet for Mother’s Day at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Sonoma culinary school.

Choices include waffles, omelets, seafood, carved leg of lamb and salmon, salads, bagels, potato hash, granola and yogurt parfaits, seasonal fruit, petite quiches, bacon and sausage, pastries and sweets. Moms receive a complimentary mimosa.

Cost is $65 adults, $25 kids 6 to 12, free for 5 and under. ramekins.com. 450 West Spain St.

GUERNEVILLE

Sparkling for mom

Korbel Champagne Cellars will celebrate moms from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 with free roses, brunch specials and special discounts.

The winery is located at 13250 River Road. korbel.com

SONOMA

Bubbles & brunch

Treat mom to bubbles and brunch, plus live music, from 10 a.m. to noon May 13 at Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards.

In addition to sparkling wine, the brunch buffet includes quiches, carved ham, fresh fruit, baby green salad, assorted pastries and muffins, fresh squeezed orange juice, coffee and tea.

Tickets are $65-$75. To reserve: 707-933-1932. 23555 Arnold Dr.