NATURE WALK, APRIL 28

Glen Ellen: Learn about the healing gifts of flowers from Docent Kathleen Aspenns during a morning nature walk 10 a.m.-12 p.m. through a garden of plants from Japan and China at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12. $12 general admission, $10 for Quarryhill members. Register in advance at quarryhill.org/page153.html. 707-996-3166.

BIKE RIDE, APRIL 28

Sebastopol: The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s women’s Biker Chicks’ April ride is to and from the Sebastopol Bike Center, 6731 Sebastopol Ave. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit www.bikesonoma.org. 707-545-0153.

PADDLEBOARDING, APRIL 28

Santa Rosa: Learn stand-up paddleboard basics at Spring Lake Regional Park’s swimming lagoon boat rentals, 393 Violetti Road 9-11 a.m. $65, registration required. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org. Call Rubicon Adventures 707-887-2452 for details.

HEADWATERS HIKE, APRIL 28

Kenwood: Hike 11 miles close to the headwaters of Santa Rosa and Sonoma creeks from Hood Mountain Regional Park to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and enjoy a barbecue with beer and wine around 4:30 p.m. at Sugarloaf’s day picnic area after this fundraising hike. Brings snacks and plenty of water.

Meet 8:45 a.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road and shuttle bus to the Los Alamos Road parking lot of Hood Mountain Regional Park. The hike is a grand tour of the Mayacamas Mountains in the northern half of Sonoma Valley and includes steep terrain with an elevation gain of 2,800 feet. Get details and make reservations at www.billanddavehikes.com/ SPRING 5K, APRIL 29 Rohnert Park: The Girls on the Run Sonoma County 5K Spring run starts 9 a.m. at Somo Village, 1400 Valley House Drive. The fun-filled, family friendly event is the culmination of Girls on the Run’s 10-week course. Registration is 7:30 a.m. and a post-K5 celebration with DJ music starts 10 a.m. Visit www.gotrsonomacounty.org/5K-Detail for information.

FIRESIDE CHAT, APRIL 27

Sonoma: Learn about the lifestyles of vaqueros and cowboys, how to rope a steer and brand leather during a campfire chat with s’mores. 7-8 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks courtyard at Sonoma State Historic Park, 20 East Spain St. Free, rain cancels the event. 707-938-1519.

CHILDREN’S DAY AT THE MISSION, APRIL 28

Sonoma: Experience the historic trades of the Mission Era, weave baskets; card, spin, and weave wool; use the cattle brand and leather tools; try roping with a lariat or create a cornhusk doll and beaded jewelry. 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., in courtyard of Mission San Francisco Solano State Historic Park, 114 E. Spain St. Admission $3 for adults, $2 for children 6-17, kids under 5 free.