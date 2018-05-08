s
s
A la carte: Food and wine fun coming soon

DIANE PETERSON

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 8, 2018, 10:47AM

| Updated 0 minutes ago.

SANTA ROSA

Breakfast & brews

The Kendall-Jackson Culinary Team will serve up a tasty “breakfast for dinner” of fried chicken and waffles at 6 p.m. Friday, May 11, as part of Friday Nights at the Schulz Museum.

Guests will also enjoy “Pigpens” in a croissant blanket and a chocolate Snoopy showpiece paired with Kendall-Jackson wine and beer from Seismic Brewing Co.

The evening, sponsored by La Tortilla Factory, also includes a workshop with cartooning pros Brian Kolm and Brian Narelle, access to the galleries and an outdoor fire pit.

Tickets are $30. Must be 21 plus with an ID. To reserve in advance: schulzmuseum.org or 707-284-1297.

HEALDSBURG

Copain tasting

Copain Winery will celebrate the summer season with the release of their popular P2 wine, a chilled blend of pinot noir and pinot gris, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the winery.

The wine, which is a warm-weather favorite, will be served with a picnic of buttermilk fried chicken and other seasonal dishes by Backyard Catering of Forestville. There will be two sessions, from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $45. To reserve: 707-836-8822. copainwines.com. 7800 Eastside Road.

CALISTOGA

Food and Wine fest

The Calistoga Food and Wine Event returns to Calistoga for its 5th year Thursday through Saturday, May 10 to 12, in the Napa Valley hamlet.

Founded by Solage, an Auberge Resort, the event includes a Master Cooking Class at 11 a.m. Friday at Hindsight Wines, a various dinners and a Grand Tasting event at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Solbar at Solage.

Grand Tasting tickets are $95; other events vary. To reserve: calistogafoodandwine.com.

PETALUMA

Chili, salsa cookoff

The 2018 Chili Cookoff, Salsa & Beer Tasting will heat up at 1 p.m. May 19 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds as a benefit for Cinnabar Theater.

The event features 35 chili and salsa teams and 20 breweries vying for the best in each category while offering tastings. Music and dancing round out the afternoon.

Tickets are $30 chili, salsa and beer; $20 for chili and salsa; $10 for kids 5-12. To reserve: greatchilicookoff.com.

SONOMA COUNTY

Esprit du Rhône

A weekend celebration of the spirit of the Rhône will be held May 18 and 19 along the Wine Road Sonoma County.

At 6 p.m. May 18, 20 winemakers will conduct a casual tasting at Longboard Vineyards, 5 Fitch St., Healdsburg. Cost is $40.

Join 30 wineries throughout Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River Valleys for a tasting at 11 a.m. May 19 featuring Rhône varietals. Cost is $40.

For both days, tickets are $65. To reserve: wineroad.com.

PETALUMA

Olive oil for mom

McEvoy Ranch will celebrate Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13, with special treats and a splash of wine.

Flights of wine ($15) and a tasting of three wines and seasonal bites ($30) will be served as well. Reservations are recommended.

To register: mcevoyranch.com. 5935 Red Hill Road.

SONOMA

Discover Donum

The Donum Estate will hold an open house — Discover Donum: A Place for Wine & Art — from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the winery in Sonoma.

The afternoon includes wine tasting and food, live muisc and a sneak peek of a new sculptural installation. The 200-acre estate includes olive trees, lavender and daffodils, along with nearly 30 sculptures from artists such as Ai Weiwei and Keith Haring.

Cost is $65 general, $85 for VIP. To reserve, go to eventbrite.com. 24520 Ramal Road.

You can reach Staff Writer Diane Peterson at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

