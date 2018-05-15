PETALUMA

Della expands

After an extensive remodeling of its three spaces, Della Fattoria has expanded its seating at its bakery and cafe to accommodate 80 people.

The Della Cafe now offers sit-down breakfast and lunch, weekend brunch and special prix-fixe Friday night dinners from 6 to 9 p.m. at 143 Petaluma Blvd. North (more nights may be added.) Breakfast is served 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays, lunch is served ?? a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and brunch is served 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The Bakery, located at 139 Petaluma Blvd. North, is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day and serves coffee, bread, pastries, desserts and grab’n’go breakfast and lunch items.

The original space at 141 Petaluma Blvd. North now houses a state-of-the-art kitchen. To reserve Friday Night dinner tickets: dellafattoria.com. 707-763-0161.

LAKE COUNTY

Wine adventure

Explore the various wineries of Lake County on a two-day passport event Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20, as part of the Lake County Wine Adventure 2018.

Presented by the Lake County Winery Association, the tasting event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, at nine wineries from Upper Lake to Middletown.

Two-day passports are $65 at door. Sunday only passports are $55 at the door. Designated drivers are $25. Tickets include a wine glass and entrance to the participating locations. lakecountywineries.org

FORESTVILLE

Sipping Shone

The Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 19, for a free wine and olive oil tasting, seasonal farmstand and u-pick open house.

Visitors to the “Pick and Sip” event, will takes place the third Saturday of every month through December, can also purchase wine and olive oil.

Bring your own bottle to fill up with the bulk oil.

Shone Farm is located at 7450 Steve Olson Lane. shonefarm.santarosa.edu

SONOMA

Southeast Asia demo

Chef Ed Metcalfe and Chef Keo Xayavong will take guests on a Southeast Asia Culinary Adventure at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the Sunset Outdoor Test Kitchen Cornerstone Sonoma.

The chefs will give a brief history of the region and its culinary contributions, demonstrate dishes such as Chicken Satay with Thai Peanut Sauce and then serve lunch.

Cost is $90, including the demo, wine tasting and lunch. 23570 Arnold Dr. cornerstonesonoma.com

HEALDSBURG

Cheese and rosé

Napa Valley cheese expert Janet Fletcher will lead a “spring fling” cheese pairing with crisp rosé wines at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at the Healdsburg Shed. The just-released 2017 rosés and cheeses are designed to kick-start the summer entertaining season. $65. 25 North St.

YOUNTVILLE

Cocktail Festival

Enjoy signature cocktails created by Napa Valley mixologist from Charbay Distillery spirits during the Top Drink Cocktail Festival from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the Napa Valley Museum.

A panel of judges will cast their votes for the winners for the Top Drink, Top Food and Top pairing. Tickets are $35, including museum admission, or $40 at the door. To reserve: napavalleymuseum.org. 55 Presidents Circle.