Dear Abby: My in-laws take frequent vacations and ask my husband to dog-sit. He always says yes. They are gone seven to 10 days at a time and I don’t think we should feel obligated to always agree.

Abby, they can well afford to kennel their dogs, and I don’t think they’d be offended if we said no. But my husband thinks I’m heartless for being OK with his parents’ dogs staying at a kennel for so long. I maintain that it’s not my problem.

This disagreement comes up every two to three months (every time we have the dogs). I am not willing to do this anymore. I’m not sure how to discuss this topic because, so far, nothing I have said has gotten me results. We already have dogs of our own, and kids as well, and the additional dogs disrupt our routine.

— Free Pet Sitter

Dear Sitter: For your in-laws to expect you to take care of their dogs every time they decide to leave town seems excessive. However, I can understand why they would prefer not to kennel the dogs if they can leave them in a home environment instead.

Because it bothers you, rather than try to dissuade your husband from being so agreeable, tell him he can dog-sit at his parents’ house, or from the moment the dogs arrive they will be his sole responsibility. And then stick to it.