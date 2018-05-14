In Wine Country people are keeping a close eye on the new brands produced by Adam and Dianna Lee. Known for pampering wines until they’re standouts, this is a pair of vintners who, in their 20s, actually camped out in winery cellars to make sure their beloved brand Siduri was well-tended.

Today Adam, 53, is developing Clarice, a trio of pinots, each at $80, while Dianna, 47, is producing the sparkling wine Flaunt at $65.

The couple, which founded Siduri in 1994, came to Sonoma County from Dallas more than 20 years ago with $24,000 and an idea to make great pinot noir at a reasonable price. Two decades later they made a splash at the White House when Siduri was selected for holiday parties in 2013.

Jackson Family Wines purchased Siduri in 2015, along with the Lees’ other Santa Rosa-based brand, Novy Family Wines. Adam just signed another contract with JFW to continue producing Siduri and Novy Family Wines for another two years, but he’s allowed to pursue side projects.

With Clarice, Adam is also planning to offer a unique platform for subscribers: access to tailored content on a brand website, and the abililty to send questions to leaders in the wine world. Adam said he hopes to change the dynamic in selling wine direct to consumers, and make it more of a two-way conversation by creating an interactive community of subscribers. Claricewinecompany.com

Dianna, meanwhile, is pursuing her passion: bubbly. She said she has always loved champagne and has wanted to make her own sparkling wine since she and Adam moved to Santa Rosa. Dianna plans to keep Flaunt around 500 cases. Flauntwinecompany.com

The Lees may not camp out in winery cellars anymore, but it’s clear they’re still pampering their brands.

