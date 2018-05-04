santa rosa

Jail Industries plant sale

Inmates grow all the plants for the Sonoma County Jail Plant Nursery and Teaching Garden, using compost and no fertilizers or pesticides. On May 5 they will open up to the public for a plant sale, featuring California native and drought-tolerant shrubs, perennials, succulents, groundcovers, fruit and ornamental trees and spring veggie starts.

Sonoma County Master Gardeners will be on hand to help shoppers select the right plants for their own gardens. Cash and checks only. 9 a.m. to noon. For more information and list of available plants visit scoe.org/jailindustries, call Rick Stern at 707-525-8310 or emailjailind@mcn.org.

SANTA ROSA

Native plants for sale

The Laguna Environmental Center is celebrating its spring plants with a free garden tour May 5. The educational event is a chance to peek at the Laguna Watershed. But it will also be an opportunity to buy native plants from the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. In addition, there will be engaging activities for all ages, and they include looking for Bald Eagles through binoculars or watching nesting bluebirds. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Stanford Rd. Lagunadesantarosa.org.

OCCIDENTAL

Tours to spotlight plans in bloom

Western Hills Garden is open Saturdays for tours and plant sales. The garden’s small nursery has a large assortment of plants propagated from the garden for sale. If you’re a member of the garden, you can use your free passes for the “Walk and Talks.” 16250 Coleman Valley Rd. westernhillsgarden.com.

Santa Rosa

A tour for bird lovers

A docent led walk will take you to the double-crested Cormorant nesting site May 6. Nature lovers will enjoy courtship displays, nest building, egg sitting and maybe even peeking at chicks while their parents wrestle up dinner for the hungry newborns. The fee is $20 (non-refundable) and pre-registration is required at lagunafoundation.org. 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Stanford Rd.

Sebastopol

Gardening to attract pollinators

Gina Hitchcock will teach a free class May 5 on how to create a habitat garden. You’ll learn the basic elements so you can start attracting bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds to your backyard. The master gardener said it’s a fun way to garden and you’re helping the planet at the same time. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave.

Healdsburg

A tour of vintage homes

Two of Healdsburg’s oldest homes will be open to visitors during the annual AAUW Heladsburg Homes Tour Mary 6.

A settlement era cottage bult in 1864 and a gabled cottage built in 1866 by a then famous local architecture and construction firm, are among six historic homes on the tour.

Other properties available to visit include a large 1889 Queen Anne Victorian that has been completely redone, a 1903 Queen Anne cottage impeccably restored, a 1909 neoclassical bungalor and a Craftsman build in 1912.

Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 the the day of the event. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets available at Heladsburg-CA@aauw.met, at Heladburg’s Copperfield’s and Levin & Co. Booksellers.

santa rosa

Student nursery plant sales

The students of Willowside School will hold another plant sale out of their own nursery on May 5, rain or shine. Look for a big variety of low water and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias and plants to invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds to the garden. Plans are $4 for a gallon container. The nursery also has specialty Japanese maples at $25 to $50 per tree. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa.