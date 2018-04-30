Calling all history buffs, have we got a quiz for you! We scoured the archives for 11 mind-boggling questions spanning 13 decades of Sonoma County history.

Are you brushed up on the scoundrels of Sonoma, the shipwrecks of The Sea Ranch and the bygone businesses of Santa Rosa? This quiz will challenge even most well-informed locals with a lifetime of accumulated knowledge of the place called the “chosen spot of all this earth”

How to play: Proceed slowly. Read the question in the caption field and the image it describes. When you think you have the right answer, scroll to the next slide to see the answer.