(1 of ) Question 1: What world famous Sonoma County resident called our area "the chosen spot of all this earth"? (Hint: He is seated in this car.) (Press Democrat Archives)
(2 of ) Answer 1: Luther Burbank of course! Here he is receiving a garland of flowers by the 1921 Rose Festival court. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Question 2: Who did musician Lou Gottlieb attempt to deed his famous Morningstar ranch to to avoid paying excessive county fines? (PD FILE)
(4 of ) Answer 2: In May of 1969, Lou Gottlieb deeded his property to God in attempt to avoid paying county fines totaling around $18,500. Public defender Rex Sater of Santa Rosa argued Gottlieb’s case before Judge Kenneth Eymann, who ruled that God was not proven to be a person, place or thing and therefore couldn’t take possession. (Shutterstock)
(5 of ) Question 3: What Al Capone associate was hiding out in Santa Rosa as a “retired furniture dealer” from the Midwest?
(6 of ) Answer 3: In the 1940s mobster Nick DeJohn was masquerading in Santa Rosa as Vincent Rossi, a 39-year-old retired furniture dealer from the Mid-West. By the end of the decade Capone’s men caught up with DeJohn and his body was found stuffed into the trunk of his Chrysler Town & Country in North Beach. DeJohn, Chicago police reported, had come west in haste after the gangland killing of his relative and immediate boss, Vincent "The Don" Benevento. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(7 of ) Question 4: What was the last free-standing building from the Brotherhood of New Life utopian community? (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Museum)
(8 of ) Answer 4: The Fountain Grove round barn, commissioned in 1899 by Japanese winemaker Kanaye Nagasawa was the last free-standing building from the Brotherhood of New Life utopian community. The society, also known as Fountaingrove, was founded by Thomas Lake Harris in 1875. This famous historic landmark was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in October of 2017. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Demcorat, 2003)
(9 of ) Question 5: What former Sonoma County supervisor was also an accused mass murder? (PD FILE)
(10 of ) Answer 5: 1870s chairman of the Sonoma County Supervisors, Col. William Rogers was neither a Colonel or even named William Rogers. The accused swindler, arsonist and murderer (of 16 people), was really William Kissane. When former President Ulysses S. Grant was invited to stay at Temelec Hall (pictured previous slide) in 1879, a presidential scouting party investigated Rogers and revealed his dark secret. (Courtesy photo)
(11 of ) Question 6: What are dog-hole coves? And how were they used during the 1920s on the North Coast? (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society, 1991)
(12 of ) Answer 6: Dog-hole ports along the North Coast are tiny coves were docked ships had to make dangerous turns in a space barely small enough for a dog to turn around in. In the Prohibition era dog-hole coves were perfect launches for transporting bootlegged liquor to schooners heading south to San Francisco. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1909)
(13 of ) Question 7: What property is known as Santa Rosa’s "first house"?
(14 of ) Answer 7: The Carrillo Adobe, now a crumbling structure of foundation stones and a few scattered walls, was the first home built in the Rancho Cabeza de Santa Rosa. Constructed in 1837, the adobe was once the home of Doña Maria Ignacia Lopez y Carrillo who was given the original Mexican land grant for the area that included the future city of Santa Rosa. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(15 of ) Question 8: What “respected” Sonoma County doctor attempted to blow up his mistress and her baby? (Ancestry.com)
(16 of ) Answer 8: Dr. Willard Preble Burke ran a sanitarium in the Mark West area and was famous for his medical knowledge and skill throughout the West. In 1910, he got some dynamite from a mine he owned in Butte County and attempted to blow up his mistress and their baby, who both lived in a cabin on the sanitarium grounds. He failed, only wounding the woman, whom he then cared for in his sanitarium. The “treatment” prescribed included arsenic added to her wounds. Luckily, the mistress and her baby survived. Burke served a sentence of only four years for the offense. (From “Santa Rosa, A 19th century town)
(17 of ) Question 9: What Sonoma County office operated from a table on the sidewalk of Hinton Avenue after the 1906 earthquake? (Press Democrat Archives)
(18 of ) Answer 9: “City Hall” reopened as a table on the sidewalk of Hinton Avenue in front of the destroyed building. County officials worked out of a tent on the lawn of the collapsed courthouse. (Press Democrat Archives)
(19 of ) Question 10: What famous 1950s shipwreck (not pictured here) became a tourist attraction at The Sea Ranch? (Shutterstock)
(20 of ) Answer 10: The Japanese freighter, Kenkoku Maru (1951), became a tourist attraction in the 1950s when it was caught on rocks just north of Black Point (not Stewart’s Point as indicated in the photo caption), near the present-day Sea Ranch Lodge. Enroute to San Francisco, the captain, Shigeo Fujime, mistakenly thought the ship was at the Golden Gate Park and turned inland. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) Question 11: What thriving international community once inhabited Second Street between D Street and Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa? (Erik Castro/ For The Press Democrat, 2016)
(22 of ) Answer 11: Santa Rosa’s Chinatown was a collection of restaurants, residences and businesses along Second Street between D Street and Santa Rosa Avenue. The community disappeared piece-by-piece, in the 1930s and '40s as properties were sold and buildings were torn down to make room for auto repairs shops and tractor sales. In this photo Song Wong Bourbeau in the family-owned Jam Kee restaurant. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Museum of History, undated)