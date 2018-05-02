CINCO DE MAYO RUN, MAY 5

Santa Rosa: 5K and 10K run, race, walk through Roseland’s streets starting and ending at the Bayer Neighborhood Farm and Garden, 1550 West Ave. Organized by the Movimiento Roseland K-12th runners program, a Health and Wellness Festival, snacks, awards and celebration of Latino culture follows the run/walk. $5 students, $10 adult 5K and $20 adult 10K. Registration 7:45-8:45 a.m., 10K starts 9 a.m., 5K at 9:15 a.m., festival 9:30 a.m -12 p.m. Visit landpaths.org for details. 707-544-7284

EASY HIKE, MAY 5 Glen Ellen: Take a free, easy, 2-mile hike 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot. No dogs please, rain cancels the hike, Contact dlarge@jacklondonpark.com for information. 707-938-5216.

ANNIVERSARY HIKE, MAY 5

Kenwood: Dave Chalk and Bill Myers celebrate 18 years of leading hikes at regional and state parks in Sonoma County with an anniversary hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Historic Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road north of Kenwood. Meet in the parking lot at 10 a.m. The hike to Bald Mountain duplicates their inaugural hike on May 20, 2000. Snacks and soft drinks will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Visit billanddavehikes.com. for details.

CASTLES AND KITES, MAY 5

Bodega Bay: Spend the afternoon making sandcastles and flying kites 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Amateurs and experts welcome. Bring a kite or buy one at the beach, bring your sandcastle-building tools or use some on-site. Meet at the boardwalk, parking $7. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-565-3955 for information.

SCIENCE SATURDAY, MAY 5

Santa Rosa: Make a Mother’s Day masterpiece card for mom during a marbled paper workshop at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. The free presentations and interactive experiments art start at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. All ages welcome, parking $7. Call 707-539-2865 for more information

VAMOS A NADAR, MAY 6

Rohnert Park: Kids age 5 and older get swim lessons and parents get water safety training 1-4 p.m. at Honey Bee Pool, 1170 Golf Course Drive. Registration required. Call 707-565-8034 to register and get details about this Sonoma County Regional Parks program.

LATINO FAMILY CAMPOUT, MAY 11-13

Santa Rosa: Overnight camping 4 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Sunday at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, salsa contests, stargazing, games, campfires, potluck meals, camping gear will be provided if needed. Fees are on a sliding scale, $30-$35 per person. Registration required. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org or call 707-565-2041 for information and registration.