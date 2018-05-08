Dear Abby: We invited friends over for dinner. Because they have toddlers who like to eat early, we started meal preparations accordingly. One hour before they were to arrive, the wife canceled because her daughter was “cranky.” She said she wanted to reschedule for two days later. We now have leftovers that will last for days.

I don’t want to go shopping again because I feel like she already stood us up, and I know she can’t host us for now because she lives with her parents. What’s proper notice when canceling a dinner date? How should we as hosts handle her request to come over a different day, especially so close to the event?

— Miffed After Dinner

Dear Miffed: Because she lives with her parents, your guest could have left her cranky daughter with “Nana” and “Poppy.” Barring illness, the “proper” time to cancel would have been before you bought groceries for the dinner. However, with small children, things do happen, so be forgiving. Because she’s a good friend, put the food you prepared in the fridge for two days and serve it when she shows up.