Here’s a handy use for the flashlight on your smartphone. Stretch the flexible silicone TraveLamp light diffuser around the phone and transform the flashlight’s glaring brightness into soft lighting. The silicone’s shape allows it to serve as a lampshade, softly muting the light and allowing it to cover a wider area.

The TraveLamp is perfect for tents, allowing you to read easily in your sleeping bag but not disturb anyone else, or just providing warm ambient lighting. It weighs less than an ounce and squishes down to nothing. It fits best on small and medium-sized phones. $8. genuinefred.com