Some wore hats with feathers that stretch two feet into the air. Some decorated theirs with birds and horns and horses. Despite the rain, the Kentucky Derby’s famous hats were once again on display Saturday.

Erica Hetfeld, from Oregon, made her own that featured a beer bottle suspended in the air, pouring a stream of yellow flowers into a pint glass. It was designed in homage to a Bud Light commercial, the idea for which was conceived, she said, “after drinking too many Bud Lights while watching the Super Bowl.” She estimated it weighs 10 pounds.

Lisa Vaughn donned a giant purple top hat dedicated to her favorite singer with Prince’s iconic symbol glued to the front. Passers-by gave her a thumb’s up, or sang Purple Rain.

Others wore flamingos and giant flowers or skirted Churchill Downs’ ban on umbrellas by attaching them to their heads like hats. Some women wrapped their expensive creations in plastic bags to protect them from the weather.

Several years ago, Joe Conforto was pictured in an online blog that deemed his hat among the 10 worst at the races. The writer described Conforto’s headwear as resembling a dead beaver. Conforto decided, he said, “it’s time to step it up” and he’s been working in the years since to redeem himself.

He arrived for his seventh Kentucky Derby on Saturday with a stuffed horse handmade by his wife on his head, with a matching feather bowtie.

The California couple squeezed into the crush of Derby goers crowding the end of the red carpet, engaging in the day’s other favorite past-time: celebrity spotting. Hundreds around them craned their necks to try to glimpse someone famous.

A somewhat disinterested Conforto shrugged.

“I’d rather meet a race horse,” he said. “They’re the greatest athletes in the world.”