HEALDSBURG

Treat mom to a garden of roses

For years the Russian River Rose Co. has held a special open garden day just for mothers. The tradition continues this weekend.

For Mother’s Day the nursery’s display gardens are in full bloom with more than 650 varieties, as well as a 500-foot-long Rose Alee with huge rambling roses billowing down from 12-foot arches.

The garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday of Mother’s Day weekend. A $2 donation is requested. All mothers will receive a small gift. 1685 Magnolia Drive. 707-433-7455; russian-river-rose.com.

GLEN ELLEN

Pamper mom with a flower workshop

Learn the art of flower arrangement and make a gift for mom in the process on May 12. Mother-and-daughter team Griselda Alcaraz and Jackie Garcia will give a bilingual presentation in English and Spanish, and it will be a great way to celebrate mom during the weekend. Preregistration is required, and the presentation costs $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Register online at quarryhillbg.org/page157.html. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Highway. 707-996-3166; quarryhillbg.org.

GUERNEVILLE

Straw bale gardening

Perhaps you live in a place with poor or no soil. Or perhaps you wish you had raised beds but dread the expense of constructing them. Straw bale gardening can be viable alternative, and it is a great option for disabled gardeners or green thumbs with limited space.

On May 19, Master Gardener Marybeth Hull will demonstrate how to create a garden in a straw bale and explain the pros and cons about the technique’s application in Sonoma County. It’s a course with appeal for alternative or beginning gardeners. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road.

ROHNERT PARK

Tending native oaks

Master Gardener April Lynch will talk about Sonoma County’s majestic trees and how to best care for them May 19. Lynch will detail 12 native oak trees and shrubs that can be found in the varied environments around the region.

The presentation will include a question-and-answer session. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Condé Way.

CLOVERDALE

From earth to table

Edible plant specialists will teach you how to grow your dinner at a workshop May 12.

Master gardeners will teach the basics and the benefits of having a crop right outside your doorstep. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloverdale Regional Library, 410 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

SANTA ROSA

Workshop on the art of vegetable growing

Gather tips to create a more successful vegetable garden during a free workshop on May 12 at the Harvest for the Hungry garden.

Sonoma County master gardeners, who all have additional training in gardening with edible plants, will discuss everything from succession planting to pest management to nutritious soil. Free. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2018 Yulupa Ave.

SEA RANCH

Sea Ranch Architectural Tour and Wine Tasting

Head to the coast and learn about The Sea Ranch’s environmentally sensitive architecture and design.

A self-guided tour, presented annually on the Saturday before Mother’s Day by Soroptimist International of Mendocino-Sonoma Coast, features a number of significant homes both in Sea Ranch and nearby along the North Coast. It ends with a wine tasting and silent auction at the Gualala Arts Center. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12. Tickets are $60 in advance and $65 the day of the tour. For more information and tickets, visit https://bpt.me/3349786.