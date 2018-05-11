s
Upcoming home and garden events around Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
BY PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF | May 11, 2018, 2:31PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

HEALDSBURG

Treat mom to a garden of roses

For years the Russian River Rose Co. has held a special open garden day just for mothers. The tradition continues this weekend.

For Mother’s Day the nursery’s display gardens are in full bloom with more than 650 varieties, as well as a 500-foot-long Rose Alee with huge rambling roses billowing down from 12-foot arches.

The garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday of Mother’s Day weekend. A $2 donation is requested. All mothers will receive a small gift. 1685 Magnolia Drive. 707-433-7455; russian-river-rose.com.

GLEN ELLEN

Pamper mom with a flower workshop

Learn the art of flower arrangement and make a gift for mom in the process on May 12. Mother-and-daughter team Griselda Alcaraz and Jackie Garcia will give a bilingual presentation in English and Spanish, and it will be a great way to celebrate mom during the weekend. Preregistration is required, and the presentation costs $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Register online at quarryhillbg.org/page157.html. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Highway. 707-996-3166; quarryhillbg.org.

GUERNEVILLE

Straw bale gardening

Perhaps you live in a place with poor or no soil. Or perhaps you wish you had raised beds but dread the expense of constructing them. Straw bale gardening can be viable alternative, and it is a great option for disabled gardeners or green thumbs with limited space.

On May 19, Master Gardener Marybeth Hull will demonstrate how to create a garden in a straw bale and explain the pros and cons about the technique’s application in Sonoma County. It’s a course with appeal for alternative or beginning gardeners. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road.

ROHNERT PARK

Tending native oaks

Master Gardener April Lynch will talk about Sonoma County’s majestic trees and how to best care for them May 19. Lynch will detail 12 native oak trees and shrubs that can be found in the varied environments around the region.

The presentation will include a question-and-answer session. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Condé Way.

CLOVERDALE

From earth to table

Edible plant specialists will teach you how to grow your dinner at a workshop May 12.

Master gardeners will teach the basics and the benefits of having a crop right outside your doorstep. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloverdale Regional Library, 410 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

SANTA ROSA

Workshop on the art of vegetable growing

Gather tips to create a more successful vegetable garden during a free workshop on May 12 at the Harvest for the Hungry garden.

Sonoma County master gardeners, who all have additional training in gardening with edible plants, will discuss everything from succession planting to pest management to nutritious soil. Free. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2018 Yulupa Ave.

SEA RANCH

Sea Ranch Architectural Tour and Wine Tasting

Head to the coast and learn about The Sea Ranch’s environmentally sensitive architecture and design.

A self-guided tour, presented annually on the Saturday before Mother’s Day by Soroptimist International of Mendocino-Sonoma Coast, features a number of significant homes both in Sea Ranch and nearby along the North Coast. It ends with a wine tasting and silent auction at the Gualala Arts Center. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12. Tickets are $60 in advance and $65 the day of the tour. For more information and tickets, visit https://bpt.me/3349786.

PETALUMA

Draw bees to your garden

Garden designer, educator and Press Democrat columnist Kate Frey will talk about how to create a bee-friendly garden at the May 14 meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club.

Frey will discuss the factors that are essential to creating bee habitat, including which plants attract them. Frey is a specialist in biodiverse and sustainable landscape design, and she is the author of “The Bee Friendly Garden.”

The free meeting is open to nonmembers and includes coffee and snacks. 9:30 a.m., Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

SEBASTOPOL

Spring plant sale

The Hessel Community Guild is presenting its annual plant sale today, featuring a large variety of annual and perennial landscape plants as well as hundreds of vegetable starts. In addition to plants the guild has hundreds of handmade crafts and a “Green Elephant” area filled with secondhand, garden-related treasures. There also will be coffee, tea and baked goods offered for a donation. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5400 Blank Road, Sebastopol. hesselguild.org.

BENBOW

Julia Morgan House and Garden Tour

If you’re a Julia Morgan fan or just looking for a wild hare destination on May 12, why not take a drive up to Bendow in southern Humboldt County to tour a historic home in a redwood grove designed by the same woman who designed Hearst Castle?

The Julia Morgan Redwood Grove Estate was commissioned in the Arts and Crafts style in 1926 by San Francisco Hotel heiress Margaret Stewart as part of a planned 1,290-acre resort community by the Benbow family. It is tucked down the road from the historic old Benbow Inn.

Tours of the home will take place on the hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $32 and includes tea, scones with homemade jams and small sweets. Gluten-free options also will be available.

Visitors also can browse the Redwood Grove Boutique, featuring unique items, oil paintings, apparel, jams, candles, hand-painted flower pots, plants and seeds.

Parking will be available for a fee at the historic Benbow bridge area or in Benbow State Park. It’s a walk of less than half a mile to the home. Golf car shuttles also will be available.

For reservations, email alisonhuegel@comcast.net or call 415-317-2034.

You can send Home and Garden news to Peg.Melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Please send items three weeks in advance.

