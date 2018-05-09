The golden elixir known as craft beer is ubiquitous. The nation is hopped up on pale ales, saisons and stouts, which are being brewed up and poured out across the country in record numbers.

Sonoma County has an embarrassment of riches in the suds department, and Santa Rosa is the city which, in many rankings, reigns supreme.

However, a Food & Wine writer contends in a May 7 story that based on quantity versus quality, Santa Rosa would be seventh in the nation behind: San Diego, Denver, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago and Austin as a "craft beer capital."

The site used a 40-60 scale of quality over quantity to reconfigure rankings initially provided by an April 2017 determination from pudding.cool, a research site that “explains ideas debated in culture with visual essays.”

The rating works on a customizable sliding scale considering four factors: minimum number of breweries, maximum distance from the city, strength of the beers and if you value quantity or quality.

Based on an 80-20 weight on quality over quantity, Santa Rosa is the foam that rises to the top of the nation’s major beer-guzzling cities, receiving the title "microbrewery capital of the U.S."

Food & Wine also raises the concerns many have over Anheuser-Busch purchasing a minority stake in RateBeer, and how using data from the online rating site is now somewhat “questionable” and beginning to leave a bad taste in the mouths of beer aficionados across the country.

Whether you value quality or quantity, one thing is for sure: Santa Rosa remains one the country’s premier craft beer destinations.