She was a blonde bombshell, a Hollywood starlet with a knack for self-promotion who loved press attention, diamonds, furs and pink Cadillacs.

When Jayne Mansfield came to Sonoma County in 1960, she was still a hot commodity, a platinum blonde with a little girl voice, a perpetual giggle and a distracting figure.

At 27 years old, the ever-smiling and golden-tanned Mansfield was happy to pose for photographers in her bikini, poolside at Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Hotel, on the same weekend she came to reign as Queen of the Cotati Sports Car Races.

She blew into town like a character in a Fellini movie, clutching her pet Chihuahua in one arm, a long, white mink stole over her shoulder and accompanied by her former Mr. Universe husband, Mickey Hargitay.

Her visit that late September weekend was front page news in The Press Democrat.

Top drivers and machines were on hand at the Cotati race track, a former World War II Navy airstrip where she sat in a car ringed by a dozen members of the Northern California Corvette Association, sponsors of the two days of racing.

“She postured in the hot sun for cameramen and climbed in and out of an airplane and a sports car and smiled and smiled,” said the article, which highlighted the diamonds Mansfield was wearing— a glittering, 13-carat stone on a light silver chain around her neck; a 10-carat diamond ring; diamond earrings; and other diamonds nestled in a bracelet of gold charms.

In all, she had 30 carats with her, she told reporters, including her husband’s diamond cuff links. She insisted the gems were real, and she didn’t require a bodyguard.

“Mickey’s the only bodyguard I need,” she cooed, referring to her muscle-bound husband, who had once been a part of the bevy of hunks who accompanied Mae West.

Back at the Flamingo there was a meet and greet at a private cocktail reception. Over the course of the weekend she posed for photographers near the front entrance to the Flamingo and by the pool of what was then Santa Rosa’s new trendy spot.

John Burton, a bartender at the time, recalled Mansfield being paraded through the hotel for publicity shots. “As with all movie stars of that stature, she did create quite a frenzy, especially when she was being photographed in a bathing suit by the pool,” he said.

In her budding 1960 newspaper column, Press Democrat writer Gaye LeBaron noted the Flamingo beauty shop manager was asked by the hotel to keep his appointment book clear for the entire length of Jayne’s stay, in case she wanted her hair combed professionally. She didn’t.

LeBaron’s column referred to the “buxom Miss Mansfield” a frequent descriptor for the star who had been known to have suspicious malfunctions with her bikini top while diving into a pool, in full view of photographers. There apparently were no such mishaps at the Flamingo pool.

Looking back at Mansfield’s visit of 58 years ago, LeBaron said “It was the last of the big cheesecake era. It ended in the early ’60s.”

At the county fair, for example, “if there was a promotional photo, Miss Sonoma County would be in the picture, or pretty girls with a cow, “ LeBaron said. “That sort of went away.”