PETALUMA

Drink it in

Petaluma, home to a wide range of brewers, winemakers, cider makers and distillers, is launching a new weekend tasting experience, Petaluma Drinks, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 2 and 3.

Ticket holders can visit each of the 28 producers once during the weekend to taste what they offer at their tasting rooms, ranches and production facilities.

Tickets are $65 and include a voucher for any food item at The Block, the food truck park in Petaluma. Designated drivers can register for free.

Check-in for the event starts at 10 a.m. June 2 at the Petaluma Visitor’s Center, 210 Lakeville St.

For a list of participating producers, transportation options and tickets, go to petalumadrinks.com.

HEALDSBURG

Burgers and music

Through May and June, chef Jesse Mallgren of the Madrona Manor will be grilling up Madrona Burgers on Friday nights and serving them with a side of French fries.

The $19 burgers are made with dry-aged chuck, grilled onions roasted with bacon and thyme, white cheddar, housemade pickles and housemade ciabatta-brioche buns topped with a cornichon-mustard aioli.

Also featured every Friday in May and June will be Nouveau Flamenco guitarist Alec Fuhrman.

Both the lounge and the a la carte menu will also be available. 1001 Westside Road. 707-433-4231.

SEBASTOPOL

Season of whites

Dutton-Goldfield Winery will offer flights of white wine and sushi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the Sebastopol tasting room to kick off the season of wearing white and drinking white. The wine and sushi flight is free with a two-bottle purchase, or $25 per person. New releases of pinot blanc, riesling, gewurztraminer and rosé of pinot noir will be available. 3100 Gravenstein Highway N. 707-823-3887.

SANTA ROSA

Fogbelt’s Barrelrock

Fogbelt Brewing Co. will bring back Barrelrock, a live music and beer mini-fest, from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 27. at the brewery’s outdoor bar and beer garden.

There will be four barrel-aged beer releases plus four live bands: Clear Conscience, Lungs & Limbs, Elephant and Vital Waves. The barbecue will be grilling up a variety of sausage sandwiches. 1305 Cleveland Ave. fogbeltbrewing.com. 707-978-3400.

HEALDSBURG

New market debuts

Starting this Tuesday, May 29, the midweek Healdsburg Farmers’ Market will return to the Healdsburg Plaza on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of August.

The market, which for the past eight years was held on Wednesday evenings at the Cerri lot next to Healdsburg Shed, will be part of a new event called “Downtown Tuesdays” that incorporates the Tuesday Night music series and other activities.

Those who are regulars at the Saturday farmers market will find many of their favorite growers along with fresh meat, seafood, cheese and chocolate purveyors plus several prepared food vendors.

For more information, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org or call 707-824-8717.

PETALUMA

North of Gate winners

The North of the Gate Wine Competition in Petaluma, produced by the Sonoma-Marin Fair, awarded Best of Show to the Lewis Grace 2015 Petite Sirah, a peppery red wine wine made by brothers Trevor and Tyler Grace from the El Dorado region.