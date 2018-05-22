Dear Abby: I’m writing in response to “Requires Companionship” (Feb. 7), whose husband has atypical Parkinson’s and she’s considering dating. My wife was diagnosed nine years ago, and she, too, has reached the point where she can no longer walk, write or speak. We have, however, found ways to communicate and spend quality time together.

I tried to care for her at home, but over the last year and a half, it became too difficult. With the help of our daughters, we found a wonderful senior living place where she is happy. I go to the gym every morning, then visit with her and have lunch. I bring her clothes home to wash and take care of anything she may need or want. We spend the holidays together with the family at her place to make things special.

We are both 81, married 57 years. I, too, am lonely and sad at times, but I love her more than the world and want to make sure she is well taken care of and content. As for companionship, I have met some wonderful people at the senior living place, as well as at the gym and in restaurants I frequent, which helps.

If the shoe were on the other foot, I know she’d do the same for me. After all, that is what our marriage is all about, “in sickness and in health, ’til death do us part”

— Jim in Nevada

Dear Jim: Your letter is inspirational. In your P.S. you asked me to print it to help others. Your letter may help to put this sensitive subject into perspective.