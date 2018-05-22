The North Coast Wine & Food Festival at the SOMO Village on June 9 will take guests’ tastebuds on a global trek — from Mexico and the Middle East to North Africa and Asia — as nearly two dozen local chefs and purveyors serve up bites inspired by world cuisines and the pristine ingredients of the North Bay.

Sourcing local treasures such as Dungeness Crab and Miyagi oysters from the coast and Liberty Duck and fresh strawberries from the farms, the chefs will showcase their land-to-sea fare alongside 75 wineries that garnered gold medals and other top awards in the 2018 North Coast Wine Challenge competition. Among the wines being poured will be Best of the Best: the Kokomo 2016 Pinot Noir Gopher Hills Block Peters Vineyard Sonoma Coast, a seamless wine that scored a record-breaking 100 points.

While the wines will range from sparkling and rosé to exotic varietals and trendy red blends, the bites will include delicious creations such as Barrel Smoked Pork Agnolotti with Wild Mushroom Velouté from the Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg and Bloomsdale Spinach Ohitashi with Goma-ae, Maitake, Sprouted Grains and Silken Tofu from Ramen Gaijin of Sebastopol.

Celebrity Chef John Ash, a renowned cookbook author and cooking instructor, will demonstrate how to make Spring Rolls with the help of the young chefs from the Ceres Community Project.

Like the competition itself, now in its sixth year, the festival has grown over the years, with the roster of chefs tripling to include many of the most innovative and interesting chefs working in Sonoma County today.

Liza Hinman of The Spinster Sisters in Santa Rosa, who was named to the James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program in 2017, has been participating in the wine and food festival since its inception.

“The first year, there were about eight of us, and now there are 22,” she said. “It’s nice to spend time with your peers and also with the wineries, to see what everyone is really excited about.”

In the past, Hinman has done Tunisian Lamb Meatball Sliders, but this year she knew she wanted to highlight a vegetable rather than a protein. She plans to make a complex and flavorful Harissa Roasted Carrot Salad with farro, whipped lemon tahini, pistachio dukkah and grilled flatbread.

“A lot of my farmers have a beautiful new crop of carrots in early June,” she said. “North African and Middle Eastern flavors work really well with vegetables ... they can bring out a meatiness to the vegetables and make it a little more rich and satisfying.”

Liza, who used to make a similar carrot salad at the former Santi in Geyserville, showcases the root veggies three ways: coated with harissa spices and roasted, then pureed and cooked down like a jam, for the base of the salad; whole, roasted carrots; and fresh shaved carrots. The salad will be sprinkled with toasted farro that’s been dressed with tahini, then finished with a Middle Eastern touch of pistachio dukkah and some grilled flatbread.

“I really gravitate toward the savory and sweet in Moroccan food,” she said. “I think it works nicely with both red and white wines, which is nice at an event like this ... it’s nice to have something versatile.”