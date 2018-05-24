WILDFLOWER HIKE, MAY 24

Glen Ellen: Guided 7.5-mile moderately difficult, late spring wildflower hike at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, $10 parking per vehicle. Hikers can return to the parking lot early and not take the entire hike. Visit jacklondonpark.com or call 707-938-5216. This event was previously listed as a wildfire hike.

RANCHO DAY, MAY 26

Petaluma: Experience the culture and crafts of the Mexican California era during Rancho Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road. Bring a picnic lunch and meet vaqueros, traders, cooks and crafts people. Make adobe bricks, learn dances and roping and play historical games. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for youth ages 6 to 17, free for children 5 and younger. 707-938-9547.

Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Regional Parks opens the Spring Lake swimming lagoon for the 2018 season, with its popular inflatable, floating playground boat rentals on the lake. Admission options to the floating playground include a $10 per person fee for adults, a $20 day pass that includes an hour of paddle board or boat rental, and a $60 season pass that includes daily admission and boat rental. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

BIKER CHICKS, MAY 27

Santa Rosa: The Sonoma County Biker Chicks’ May ride is to and from the Bike Peddler, 605 College Ave. The ride is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 707-545-0153 or visit bikesonoma.org for details.

NATURE HEALS, MAY 26

Glen Ellen: Free, bilingual interactive poetry workshop with poet Ernesto Garay 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. The event is part of Sonoma County Regional Parks Nature Heals Series. Registration required. Parking, $7. 707-565-2041. sonomacountyparks.org

HIDDEN TRAILS, MAY 27

Forestville: Invigorating walk at Wohler Bridge from 10 a.m. to noon, 9765 Wohler Road. Parking, $7. Call 707-565-2041 or visit sonomacountyparks.org

WINGING IT, MAY 30

Bodega Bay: Leisurely bird walk along the Coastal Prairie Trail, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., 2255 Highway 1, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Carpooling is encouraged. Parking, $7. 707-565-2041, sonomacountyparks.org

TRAILS FOR TOTS, JUNE 1

Sonoma: Outdoor program for children ages 3 to 4. Read stories, sing songs, create crafts and enjoy a short walk, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Larson Park, 329 DeChene Ave. Bring water and a snack. sonomacountyparks.org

PARK DEDICATION, JUNE 2

Santa Rosa: Dedication of Andy’s Unity Park, 1 to 5 p.m. 3395 Moorland Ave. Ceremony honoring Andy Lopez and the creation of the park, food, kid’s activities, art, music and entertainment. Free. Parking is limited, walk or bike to the event. Visit sonomacountyparks.org