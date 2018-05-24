If you want to transport one or more bicycles with your automobile, a wide and excellent range of bike rack choices abounds for sedans, hatchbacks and most sports utility vehicles (GearHead took a look at Saris car racks a while back).

However, there are very few rack choices for cars that have a spare tire mounted on the rear. These are usually off-road vehicles, but some sports utility vehicles also possess a rear-mounted tire.

Luckily, the Yakima Spareride is a solid and highly-rated choice for hauling up to two bikes on a vehicle with a rear-mounted spare.

The device, which adapts to fit almost any stock-size spare, is easy to attach — without tools — to your rear-mounted spare.

An added plus: the tailgate door opens easily when bikes are on the car.

Made of steel, the rack is durable and stable. Removable ZipStrips hold your bikes securely and an anti-sway cradle design helps minimize bike-to-bike contact.

A built-in SKS lock protects bikes from thieves if you step away.

Weight: 21.5 pounds. Cost: $239.

In Sonoma, Yakima products are carried by Freeman Toyota, REI, Santa Rosa Ski & Sports, Wind Toys Water Sports Center, Clavey Paddlesports and Petaluma Stand Up Paddle.