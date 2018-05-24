If you want to transport one or more bicycles with your automobile, a wide and excellent range of bike rack choices abounds for sedans, hatchbacks and most sports utility vehicles (GearHead took a look at Saris car racks a while back).
However, there are very few rack choices for cars that have a spare tire mounted on the rear. These are usually off-road vehicles, but some sports utility vehicles also possess a rear-mounted tire.
Luckily, the Yakima Spareride is a solid and highly-rated choice for hauling up to two bikes on a vehicle with a rear-mounted spare.
The device, which adapts to fit almost any stock-size spare, is easy to attach — without tools — to your rear-mounted spare.
An added plus: the tailgate door opens easily when bikes are on the car.
Made of steel, the rack is durable and stable. Removable ZipStrips hold your bikes securely and an anti-sway cradle design helps minimize bike-to-bike contact.
A built-in SKS lock protects bikes from thieves if you step away.
Weight: 21.5 pounds. Cost: $239.
In Sonoma, Yakima products are carried by Freeman Toyota, REI, Santa Rosa Ski & Sports, Wind Toys Water Sports Center, Clavey Paddlesports and Petaluma Stand Up Paddle.
Evangeline
What: 1226 Washington St., Calistoga
When: Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Reservations: A good idea. Call 341-3131
Price range: Moderate to very expensive, with entrées from $14 to $28
Website: www.evangelinenapa.com
Wine list: ★★★
Ambiance: ★★★
Service: ★★★½
Food: ★★★ ½
Overall: ★★★½
KEY
★★★★ Extraordinary
★★★ Very Good
★★ Good
★ Not Very Good
0 Terrible