s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Pairings: Crisp white wine perfect with burgers

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 3, 2018

X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Our Wine of the Week, Smith Story 2017 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc ($25), is a treasure at this time of year. No matter how much we may love red wines, it is hard to find one that is refreshing when it’s 100 degrees. You can, of course, put a Beaujolais or even a pinot noir in the refrigerator for an hour or so but a crisp white wine with good minerality is almost always a better choice when temperatures soar.

This wine is delightful, with a high melody line of citrus, especially lemon and lime, and plenty of that delightful quality that suggests wet concrete or river rocks. It is pleasingly lean, in a way that most French sauvignon blancs are but that most California wines are not. It has depth but is not plush or rich. It is light and bright on the palate, which is just what we need in hot weather.

The wine is also good year round, including in the dead of winter when temperatures drop, but that’s a topic for another time. It’s July and we’re hot.

When it comes to pairing the wine with burgers, there are many options, including beef, bison, lamb, turkey, salmon, shrimp, mushrooms and the melange of ingredients known as “veggie burgers” and “garden burgers.” If you are a traditionalist and want a rare hamburger and wish to enjoy it with this white wine, add the grated zest of a lemon to the meat and forego such condiments as ketchup and mustard, which will eclipse the wine’s delicacy. Instead, use good mayonnaise or aioli, thinly sliced red onion, sliced avocado and lettuce.

For today’s recipe, inspiration comes from the weather and from avocados, which are abundant, delicious and cheap right now. The shrimp burgers are delicious but you can use the avocado sauce on whatever type of burger your prefer.

Shrimp & Chicken Burgers With Avocado Sauce

Makes 6 servings

— Avocado Sauce (recipe follows)

1 pound wild shrimp, peeled, deveined and chopped

1/2 pound ground chicken, preferably from thigh meat

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 cup Panko or other breadcrumbs

1 serrano, stemmed, seeded, deveined and minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

— Grated zest of 1 lime

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

— Coconut oil, mild olive oil or lard, for frying

6 individual ciabatta or other rolls of choice, cut in half crosswise

— Crisp lettuce leaves

First make the avocado sauce and refrigerate it. This may be done several hours in advance.

At least an hour before serving, mix the burger ingredients. Put the shrimp and chicken into a medium bowl and mix thoroughly. Add the egg, Panko, serrano, garlic and lime zest and mix again. Season generously with salt and several turns of black pepper.

Divide into six even pieces, set on a plate, cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour and as long as 3 or 4 hours.

To finish, remove the mixture from the refrigerator.

Put enough oil or lard into a heavy skillet to coat it thoroughly and set over medium high heat.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove

Lightly toast the buns.

Flatten the burger mixture so that each one is about 3/4 of an inch thick. Season with salt and pepper and set, being sure not to overcrowd, in the skillet. Fry for 3 minutes, turn, season with salt and pepper, and fry for 3 to 4 minutes more, depending on exact thickness. Work in batches as necessary.

Transfer the cooked burgers to a clean work surface.

Related Stories
Perfect white wines to pair with your summer veggie burger

Spread avocado sauce on both pieces of each roll and set a burger on the bottom half. Add the lettuce and add the top half of the bun.

Enjoy right away.

Avocado Sauce

Makes about 1 1/2 cups

2 large firm-ripe avocados, pitted and chopped

1 serrano, stemmed, seeded, deveined and minced

— Grated zest of 1 lime

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, from 1 to 2 limes, plus more to taste

— Kosher salt

— Handful of cilantro leaves, stems remove, chopped

Put the avocado into a blender or food processor. Add the serrano, lime juice, lime zest, lime juice and 1/4 cup water. Pulse several times, scraping the sides of the work bowl a time or two, until smooth. Taste, correct for salt and acid, add the cilantro leaves and pulse again. Thin with water as needed to achieve a mayonnaise-like consistency.

Transfer to a serving bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
SMART resists new Santa Rosa crossing
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove
Roaring wildfire has reached Redding
Creepy video of Grim Reaper watching over the Golden Gate Bridge goes viral
Show Comment