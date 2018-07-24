s
s
In Season: Feel the burn with hot peppers

JEFF COX

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 24, 2018, 1:15PM

| Updated 7 hours ago.
The first of the season’s new crop of hot chile peppers shows up in our stores and our farmers’ markets in July. Not that fresh chiles ever left the stores.

Anaheims, jalapeños, serranos and habaneros are ubiquitous year-round in Northern California markets, since they are grown in Mexico in the cold months, but those familiar varieties barely scratch the surface of the more than 200 types of spicy chilies grown by the world’s pepperheads.

It’s strange that a vegetable with the painful fiery kick of hot peppers took over the world’s cuisines when Columbus brought them back from the Caribbean over 500 years ago. On Columbus’ first voyage across the Atlantic, the natives he encountered offered him tiny, red, wild berries that looked to him like red peppercorns from India and had a similar pungent spiciness. That led him to believe he’d found India. And so Native Americans became Indians and those small red berries became peppers.

Medieval people of the Old World had been enlivening their food with ginger, garlic, black pepper, cloves, and other spices, but when chilies showed up, the missing ingredient had been found: pain.

The pain is caused by capsaicin, found concentrated in the white pith inside the pepper to which the seeds are attached.

How is it, you might wonder, that your Mexican friends can eat a raw serrano as a tasty treat while you would be on your hands and knees, pounding your fist on the floor and crying in pain for doing the same thing?

The answer is that they have lots of practice. One’s pain sensors in the mouth lose their ability to sense pain if regularly exposed to capsaicin.

To folks who like hot peppers, that fiery bite seems more like good flavor than a source of pain.

And chilies are loaded with good flavor. Habaneros in particular are wonderfully tasty, but unless you’ve trained your pain receptors, their load of Scoville units will be all you will notice.

If you’re relatively new to the hot pepper game, wear kitchen gloves when cutting them, for if you touch your eye with pepper residue on your hands, you’ll discover why pepper spray will stop an attacker.

Also, wear glasses when cutting or chopping them. The tiniest drop of pepper juice in the eye will have you wailing like Captain Ahab.

Be aware that if you sauté or fry very hot peppers, capsaicin can float off into the air and cause irritation in your airway.

If, in your explorations, the pain becomes intolerable, drink whole milk. Capsaicin is fat soluble and the milk fat will absorb the capsaicin and reduce the pain.

Also, chew some fresh mint leaves. They stimulate the coolness receptors in the mouth.

If capsaicin causes such pain to the mucous membranes, what’s it do to our stomachs?

Scientists have used long tubes with optical tips to look into the human stomach after the ingestion of hot peppers to see if any damage is done, and it turns out that hot peppers, even very hot peppers, cause no trauma at all.

They are in many ways beneficial to our systems, causing a healthy perspiration and acting as a vermifuge (anti-parasitic agent.)

Chilies can be used to add heat to dishes in many ways. For most of these ways, a pleasant glow in the mouth is plenty of heat.

Those who want maximum burn at all times are either macho or nuts. Like anything, moderation is the key — sometimes just a faint glow, sometimes a real burn, but nothing ever all the time.

Here are some ways to add a pleasant heat to your cooking:

Cut up a jalapeño and add it to a small bottle of cider vinegar to use on salads, on strong ocean fish like cod, on cabbages.

Similarly, slice a couple of serranos and add them to a cruet of olive oil, then use the oil for sautéing onions or shallots, to sauté shrimp or scallops, to replace butter on popcorn, to brush onto a bruschetta, or even to cook a fried egg.

A chile sliced open, seeded, and its hot pith scraped into melted butter produces a chile butter that turns bread and butter into something truly special.

Or use a sliced chile to grease a pan and sear a fillet mignon before finishing it in a 350 degree oven.

Once you start getting creative with that light mouth-glow, you’ll miss it unless you feel it at every meal.

Chilies are nutritious. A jalapeño contains three times the vitamin C of a Valencia orange, more than the entire minimum daily requirement. When the pods ripen and turn red, the pro-vitamin A levels increase to twice that of a carrot.

And when they’re dried, chilies retain their nutritional and pungent power.

This North African hot sauce originated in Tunisia, but has become the staple flavoring agent for many Moroccan dishes.

You can buy it canned or in tubes at many markets, but it tastes best when home-made and will last in the fridge for up to six months. You can vary the level of pungency by choosing different varieties of chilies.

For a good, hot harissa — the way the Moroccans like it — use dried chipotles, or, if you want to maximize the burn, use a dried Cayenne or two.

Harissa

Makes 1 cup

12 dried chilies

4 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

— Salt to taste

Slice the chilies in half and remove the seeds. Rough chop the halves into coarse bits. Soak the bits in warm water for a half-hour, until they soften.

Drain and place the chilies in a blender with the olive oil, cumin, garlic and salt. Blend until a smooth paste is formed.

Put the paste into a small jar and float a quarter inch of olive oil on top, then cap with a lid. Refrigerate.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net

