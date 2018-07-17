s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Ice pops and granitas refresh during dog days of summer

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 17, 2018, 10:59AM

X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Few foods satisfy one’s thirst and hunger on a sizzlingly hot day as much as a Popsicle, shave ice or other frozen treat made not of custard, as ice cream is, but of fruit, sugar and water. The brightness on the palate is almost as refreshing as falling facedown into a tub of crushed ice.

True shave ice is hard to find outside of Hawaii, but ice pops, sorbets and similar frozen treats are readily available in supermarkets, corner shops and local farmers markets.

Ian Corbett of Joypop, for example, recently began offering ice pops from a freezer attached to his bicycle at the Sebastopol Farmers Market on Sundays and at Sebastopol’s Peacetown concerts at Ives Park on Wednesday evenings.

His treats, sweetened with coconut milk or agave nectar, include such ingredients as Spirulina and are 100 percent vegan.

A craving is hard to satisfy with just a day or two’s availability each week. You can learn to make frozen confections at home; some, such as granita and ice pops are easy, while others, such as sorbet and shave ice, require special equipment.

Frozen Art of Santa Rosa is a source of both ice-cold deliciousness and inspiration. The little shop, located in Roseland at 500 Sebastopol Road, is open daily and offers nearly three dozen frozen pops, 20 of which contain no dairy and another 11 or so that are based on cream. Some, like pineapple chile, are spicy and others, such as mango, are rich and luscious.

All the choices can seem overwhelming, but proprietor Jorge Alcazar is quick to make suggestions about what to enjoy during hot weather.

“In the summer, I prefer cool flavors,” Alcazar said when asked about his seasonal favorites.

“I like watermelon, honeydew melon with mint, cantaloupe and cucumber spiked with Tajin,” he continued. (Tajin is a commercial spice blend from Mexico.)

There is a physiological reason not to indulge in cream-based desserts when temperatures soar. We flock to ice cream shops during hot weather — Screaming Mimi’s in Sebastopol often has a line out the door on summer nights — but ices are more refreshing, in part because they don’t kick our metabolism into high gear.

Ice cream is frozen custard, with eggs and cream, half-and-half or milk, creating a delicious but fairly high-calorie treat, which causes our metabolism to gear up, generating heat as it does its work. Ice cream will warm you in the winter, but its cooling effect in the summer is short-lived.

The same can be said of all frozen and even cold indulgences, including those ubiquitous summer quaffers, lemonade, iced tea and iced coffee. If you really want to cool off, drink hot tea, something Asian and Middle Eastern cultures understand, because it makes you sweat, which in turn cools you.

But it’s hard to crave a hot cuppa when you feel like jumping into an ice machine. When the thermometer is pushing three figures, we want something cold, and if we can make it at home, all the better.

When asked if he had suggestions for home cooks, Alcazar emphasized the importance of using top-quality ingredients, including fruit in its own true season.

He also offered some invaluable pointers on creating the right texture with sweeteners and the size of the fruit chunks.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Sewer sludge spill creates stinky traffic mess near Cotati
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma

“Always add sugar or another sweetener,” he emphasized, explaining that it will bring up the fruit’s color, encourage flavors to blossom and create a pleasing texture.

“Sweeteners don’t freeze as solid as water or juice,” he explained, “and it makes a pop softer, so that it isn’t like biting into an ice cube.”

He uses whole fruit, not just juice, and leaves it a bit chunky. Not big chunks, he emphasized, but smaller ones. For watermelon, he uses the entire fruit and pulses it in a food processor, stopping short of liquefying it.

Be sure, he added, to make the mixture sweeter than you think you want, as once frozen, our perception of sweetness and other flavors diminishes.

Popsicles or ice pops

If it’s fruity, frozen and on a stick, most of us call it a Popsicle. But if it isn’t made by Unilever, an international group of companies that also produces Best Foods mayonnaise, that’s not what it is. It is an ice pop, the generic term.

Unilever’s trademarks for frozen treats include Creamsicle, Fudgsicle and Yosicle, in addition to Popsicle. These confections are ubiquitous, carried in virtually every supermarket in the country. More than 2 billion are sold each year.

Even though Popsicle is a brand, its use is as common as Kleenex — also a brand; the generic term is facial tissue — it’s infringed upon all the time by retails shops, equipment manufacturers, writers and bloggers. But there are few consequences, so unless you plan on going head to head with a multinational corporation, call your ice pops whatever you like.

Root beer shave ice

When it comes to making granita and sorbet, you need nothing more than good fruit, sugar and the patience to prepare it correctly.

But what about shave ice? You need syrups, sometimes called bar syrup or bar sugar. There are several brands but the easiest one for the home cook is Torani, commonly found in shops that offer flavored coffee and sold in most supermarkets and beverage stores. The company produces scores of flavors, though most markets carry just a few of the most popular mixtures, like coconut, vanilla and watermelon. Every now and then, if you’re very lucky, you can find root beer.

Once a popular Popsicle flavor, root beer pops and syrup are now nearly impossible to find. You can make your own or, when another heat wave is forecast, simply buy a bottle of your favorite root beer, pour it into a wide-mouthed jar, let it go flat and then freeze it in ice pop molds or even ice cube trays. It will be ready right about the time you most need it.

There is a new option on the horizon, too. For a decade, Pat Balzer has been hauling a shave ice machine and tub of syrups to school fundraisers and a few other special events but has been little more than a rumor among shave ice aficionados. This year, she has retooled her business, purchased a new Hatsuyuki brand shave ice machine and, by request, added root beer syrup to her line up. Last weekend, she joined Cultivate Home for Sebastopol’s three-day sidewalk sale. Look for Hawaiian Shave Ice at an event near you

Equipment

Making ice pops at home is getting easier as new equipment enters the marketplace. There are silicon trays, plastic molds, metal molds that promise easy extraction, molds that freeze pops in mere minutes and molds in whimsical shapes and sizes. Most seem geared toward kids, with brightly color plastic drip guards, but some are more sophisticated, perfect for adult pops.

There are shave ice appliances, too, though you need to be cautious if you want the real thing. True shave ice is ice that has been shaved from a solid block using a very thin blade; the results are soft and fluffy. Many shops that claim to have shave ice are actually offering snow cones, which are made of ice that is crushed and remains crunchy.

You can make it at home, for a price.

“The only shave ice machine with decent ratings is the Little Snowie,” Kathy Anderson, manager and buyer at Sebastopol’s Cultivate Home, said. “Others range from $52 to $300 … and are either too plasticky or fall apart after a few uses.”

So if you love shave ice, you’ll have to spring for the $229 Little Snowie model which is, at least, cheaper that a plane ticket to the islands.

To make sorbet, which shouldn’t contain anything other than fruit, sugar and water, you need an ice cream maker. It is the process of churning as the mixture freezers that creates its dense, creamy-like texture.

The following recipes for ice pops were tested using Tovolo Twin Pop Molds. The set of four molds comes with a base that keeps them steady while freezing. Each pop has two drip guard handles and can easily be broken into two. The capacity of each is about ⅔ of a cup.

_____

This recipe can be used as a template for ice pops made with melon or berries; for specific suggestions, consult the variations at the end of the main recipe. You won’t need to add water to watermelon or most other melons, and strawberries likely won’t need any either. If the blueberry mixture or raspberry mixture seems a bit thick, thin with a bit of water to reach a pourable consistency.

Watermelon ice pops, with variations

Makes 4 double pops

3 cups chopped ripe watermelon, seeded

3 tablespoons sugar, plus more to taste

8-10 fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

Put the watermelon into a medium bowl and use a sturdy fork or a vegetable masher to crush the fruit into small pieces. Stir in the sugar and cilantro, cover and set aside for 15 to 30 minutes.

Stir the mixture and taste it; if it isn’t quite sweet enough, add another tablespoons of sugar, stir and set aside for 15 minutes.

Fill the molds, leaving about ¼- to ½-inch free at the top. Add the closures and set in the freezer for at least 4 hours.

Release according to the instructions that accompanied the molds and enjoy.

Variations

Spicy Watermelon: Make 2 cuts in 2 serranos or 1 jalapeno, cutting to but not through the stem. Put the chiles in the bowl with the watermelon after crushing it and make sure they are fully submerged; remove the chiles before filling the molds.

Honeydew Melon and Lime: Three cups chopped green honeydew melon; 1 tablespoon sugar, plus more to taste; 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice; 8 to 10 spearmint leaves, shredded.

Strawberries and Black Pepper: Three cups stemmed ripe strawberries, chopped; 3 tablespoons sugar (plus more to taste); several generous turns of black pepper; 1 tablespoons balsamic vinegar. Let the strawberries and sugar rest in the refrigerator for at least an hour before continuing with the recipe; you’ll know the berries are ready when there is a lot of juice in the bowl.

Blueberries and Clove: Three cups fresh blueberries; 3 tablespoons sugar, plus more to taste; pinch or two of ground clove, optional; 1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste.

Raspberry: Three cups ripe raspberries, 3 tablespoons sugar, plus more to taste; 1 tablespoon raspberry vinegar or raspberry liqueur, optional.

_____

When making ice pops from stone fruit, it is best to use a food processor to puree the fruit; this will give you the best and most consistent texture.

Santa Rosa plum pops, with variations

Makes 4 double pops

2 pounds Santa Rosa plums, pitted and quartered

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup, plus more to taste

2 generous pinches of ground allspice, optional

Put the plums, maple syrup and allspice, if using, in the work bowl of a food processor fitted with its metal blade. Pulse 2 or 3 times and then set aside for about 30 minutes.

To finish, pulse the mixture until it smooth. Add ¼ to ½ cup water and pulse again; the mixture should be thick but not too thick, that is it should pour fairly easily.

Fill the molds with the mixture and set in the freezer for at least 4 hours. Release according to the instructions that accompanied the molds and enjoy.

Variations

White Peach or Nectarine: 1½ pounds sliced white peaches, 3 tablespoons sugar, plus more to taste.

Yellow Peach or Nectarine: 1½ pounds sliced yellow peaches, 3 tablespoons sugar, plus more to taste, generous pinch of ground cinnamon.

_____

When it comes to freezing citrus and other juices, the best technique is the one used to make granita, which involves raking a fork through the juice mixture to fluff it and break up the crystals as it freezes. This creates a light impact on the palate that softens the effect of the fruit’s acidity and occasional bitterness.

Grapefruit and cardamom bitters granita

Makes 6 to 8 servings

5 ripe sweet grapefruit, such as Ruby or Sarawak

¾ cup sugar, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

4-5 drops cardamom bitters

Cut the grapefruit in half and squeeze the juice into a medium bowl, coaxing out some of the pulp as you squeeze, but none of the membrane. Use a spoon to retrieve and discard any seeds.

Stir the sugar and ground cardamom into the juice, cover and set aside for about 15 minutes.

Add the bitters, stir, taste and adjust for sweetness. If the mixture needs more sugar, stir it in, a tablespoon at a time, until it is just a bit sweeter than you think it should be. Set aside for 15 minutes more.

Pour the mixture into a 9-inch-by-9-inch glass or stainless steel container and set in the freezer for 30 minutes. Set dessert bowls or wide-mouth glasses in the refrigerator.

Remove the container and use a fork to rake through the frozen edges of the granita, breaking up the crystals as you do so, and moving the frozen portion towards the center of the container. Return the pan to the freezer for 30 minutes and rake again. Continue the process until the granita is evenly frozen and quite fluffy. It will take 3 to 4 hours in most freezers.

Use a chilled ice cream scoop to spoon granita into the chilled containers and enjoy right away.

_____

In this pristine granita, lavender contributes delicate floral notes and verbena expands the lemony element to create a refreshing and evocative ice, ideal at the end of a summer barbecue or dinner party.

Lemon-lavender granita

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 cup freshly squeeze lemon juice

1 cup sugar, plus more to taste

4-5 lavender sprigs (be sure they are unsprayed)

1 sprig lemon verbena

— Lemon verbena leaves, for garnish

Put the lemon juice and sugar into a medium bowl or pitcher and stir gently until the sugar dissolves. Add the lavender and lemon verbena, cover and refrigerate for several hours, preferably overnight.

Remove and discard the lavender and lemon verbena and stir in 2 cups of water. Taste and adjust for sweetness.

Pour the mixture into a 9-inch-by-9-inch glass or stainless steel container and set in the freezer for 30 minutes. Set dessert bowls or wide-mouth glasses in the refrigerator.

Remove the container and use a fork to rake through the frozen edges of the granita, breaking up the crystals as you do so and moving the frozen portion towards the center of the container. Return the pan to the freezer for 30 minutes and rake again. Continue the process until the granita is evenly frozen and quite fluffy. It will take 3 to 4 hours in most freezers.

Use a chilled ice cream scoop to spoon granita into the chilled containers, garnish with a verbena leaf and enjoy right away.

_____

Many people expect and even require coffee at the conclusion of dinner, even in hot weather. When temperatures soar, I offer this instead, which, in most cases, satisfies coffee cravings and refreshes at the same time. I prefer to use a New Orleans blend of coffee and chicory, but you can use whatever coffee you like, including decaf; just be sure to brew it strong, as freezing diminishes the taste.

Coffee granita

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 cups strongly brewed (triple strength) coffee of choice, hot

¾ cup granulated sugar, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

Put the coffee, sugar, and vanilla extract into a bowl and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Taste and add a bit more sugar if you like. Remember that it won’t be as sweet once it is frozen.

Pour the mixture into a 9-inch-by-9-inch glass or stainless steel container and set in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Set dessert bowls or wide-mouth glasses in the refrigerator.

Remove the container and use a fork to rake through the frozen edges of the granita, breaking up the crystals as you do so and moving the frozen portion towards the center of the container. Return the pan to the freezer for 30 minutes and then rake again. Continue the process until the granita is evenly frozen and quite fluffy. It will take 3 to 4 hours in most freezers.

Use a chilled ice cream scoop to spoon granita into the chilled containers and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan can be reached at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

Most Popular Stories
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert Howard, 80, dies in Santa Rosa
Harmful algae found at Riverfront Park
Brown backs liability changes for California utilities
Teen charged in Ukiah murder, attempted murder
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
Show Comment