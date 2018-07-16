(1 of ) Weather: Laura Castrillo moved from Santa Rosa to Houston, Texas. "I enjoy the humidity, though I know I’m in the minority there. We had snow and an ice storm this past winter, which I never personally experienced in Sonoma County."
(2 of ) Job opportunities: Christina Arredondo moved from Sonoma County to Dallas, Texas. "The main reason for us moving was due to an amazing job opportunity that my fiance attained."
(3 of ) October wildfires: Ohndrea Elliott moved from Santa Rosa to Austin, Texas. "We lost our house in the fires in October and wanted a fresh start. It’s also gotten expensive in Sonoma County and in California in general, and I don’t think I’d be able to make a comfortable living and buy a house one day if I stayed." (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Cost of housing: Jaime and Rosa O'Brien moved from Sonoma County to Dallas, Texas. "[Texas is full of] large, new beautiful homes and beautiful neighborhoods -- [we'll probably be] putting in an offer this week on a 3400-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home for $350k! We will actually be able to pay off our home and business by the time we retire -- something that would probably never happen in Sonoma County!"
(5 of ) Fire danger: Kelly Maurer moved from Lake County to Jarrell, Texas. "California has gotten too darn expensive besides that, and we have found a better economy and ability to thrive financially in Texas. The Valley fire was a big push for us as well, since it greatly affected my business in a negative fashion." (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Property ownership: Molly Johnson moved from Sonoma County to San Antonio, Texas. "The main reason I decided to make the move was that I wanted to one day own my own property in the country... Long story short I now own 5 acres of beautiful, oak-tree-covered property just south of San Antonio."
(7 of ) Looking for a fresh start: Brianna McMahon moved from Santa Rosa to Houston, Texas. "The main reason I moved was I needed a new start somewhere completely different."
(8 of ) Slower-paced lifestyle: Rachel Reding moved from Rohnert Park to Dripping Springs, Texas. "We moved to Texas to adopt a slower pace and be present parents. Financial peace and family time have been two big pros to making this move."
(9 of ) Politics: Jen Young moved from Rohnert Park to Dripping Springs, Texas, "We left [Rohnert Park] because [Texas is] a conservative state, and children are raised with manners and respect here."
(10 of ) Job transfer: Vicki Sessions moved from Cloverdale to Seabrook, Texas. "My husband and I moved from Cloverdale to Seabrook, Texas, in 2016 due to a job transfer. After living in Sonoma county for 30 years, it's been a challenge to find something good about Texas, but I would say the people are very friendly."
(11 of ) No income tax: Amy Hays moved from Sonoma County to Plano, Texas, "We [moved] because the economy was healthier. The cost of living was more in line with incomes. There is no state income tax."
(12 of ) Southern hospitality: Ralph Glorioso moved from Santa Rosa to Burnet County, Texas. "Children here look like children did 50 years ago, raise farm animals for market and show, attend church and are incredibly respectful. There are no gangs (imagine claiming that in Santa Rosa!). Our neighbors are typical Texans; courteous and helpful to a fault, honest and, yes, a bit 'old-fashioned' to the residents of either coast."
(13 of ) Cost of living: Tanara Grisham moved from Santa Rosa to Nolanville, Texas. "The price of gas, the price of groceries, the price of utilities, the housing/rental prices, most everything is less expensive out here, which makes it much easier." (Christa Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Chance to see a different part of the country: Niousha Soleimani moved from San Francisco with her boyfriend (who is from Rohnert Park) to Austin, Texas, and currently resides in California: "I was living in San Francisco and going to SFSU. I was in my last semester and I wasn’t sure what my plans were after I graduated. My friend had moved to Austin couple years before for school, and my boyfriend, who's from Rohnert Park, started doing research for fun. We saw the cost of living was so much lower, and the apartments were so much nicer. Before we knew it, we had signed a one year lease." (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Dissatisfaction with California: Amy Hays moved from Sonoma County to Plano, Texas, "There are a lot of things that California has done wrong. Texas isn't perfect, but it's better managed overall then California. Yes, California's economy produces a lot of goods and moves a lot of money. But what good is it if the people are dirt poor and living on the streets?" (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Diversity: Laura Castrillo moved from Santa Rosa to Houston, Texas."I love the diversity here in Houston, specifically. My daughters have attended a relatively small elementary school yet every ethnic group is represented. There are so many cultures to learn from! My kids didn’t have that in Sonoma County. While you hear a lot about 'the Bible Belt' and prejudice (which there is, yes), it’s surprisingly tolerant here in Houston. I even saw a lot of lawn signs representing democratic POTUS nominees!"
(17 of ) Safety: Catherine Mendez moved from Santa Rosa to Austin, Texas. "[One] main reason was safety. We were constantly fighting the homeless in our front yard on Summerfield Road, finding human feces next to our cars, and having our vehicles vandalized too many times. My daughter had nightmares about the shopping carts going up and down the street at night." (Erik Castro / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Growing family: Lisa Broussard moved from Santa Rosa to Plano, Texas. "The best part about Texas is that it is very affordable, safe, clean and a great place to raise a family. We had a newborn baby at the time, and because of the affordability, I was able to stay home and raise my kids."
(19 of ) Family: David Dunn moved from Sonoma County to Texas and currently resides in Oregon: "Our primary reason for the move was to be near my family."
(20 of ) Better schools: Tammy Stegall moved from Sonoma County to Canton, Texas. "The schools here in Texas are amazing. The prices of homes and land are amazing as well. My kids are respectful, and in California kids are not respectful."