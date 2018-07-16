It's no secret that Northern Californians and residents of the Lone Star State don't always see eye to eye.

But, because of traffic, housing and affordability, many Sonoma County residents are joining the droves of people moving to Texas every year. In fact, it's the most popular state for California transplants, according to a study by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

Related Stories
20 things people who moved away from Sonoma County say they miss the most
Here's why 43 percent of North Bay residents want to move away, despite booming economy

We asked people who packed their bags, put on their cowboy boots and made the move why they did it. Click through the gallery above for the most popular reasons.

Know someone from Sonoma County who took the plunge? Tell us why they moved in the comments.

Tasting Room: Peg Melnik's wine blog

Complete Guide to 4th of July