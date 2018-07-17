SONOMA
Brown Derby class
Chef George Geary, author of the award-winning book “L.A.’s Legendary Restaurants” will teach a class on dishes from the historic Brown Derby restaurant at 10 a.m. July 28 at Ramekins.
The class will update many of the original recipes from the restaurant, made famous by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Dishes include Paprika Chicken, Spaghetti Derby, Sour Cream Raisin Biscuits, the original Cobb Salad, Cheese Blintzes and Cherries Flambé.
The hands-on class costs $95. To reserve, go to ramekins.com. 450 Spain St.
PETALUMA
Dinner at Della
Della Fattoria Bakery & Cafe is now serving an a la carte dinner menu from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening.
Reservations for dinner can be made through opentable.com via dellafattoria.com. There are no reservations necessary for breakfast, lunch or brunch. 141 Petaluma Boulevard North. 707-763-0161.
GLEN ELLEN
Farm dinner
B.R. Cohn Winery and Olive Oil Co. will hold a sunset dinner in the new, open-air barn at 6 p.m. July 28 at the Glen Ellen winery.
The dinner, catered by the girl & the fig, includes seasonal hors d’oeuvres, a Summer Zucchini Caesar Salad, Sonoma Porchetta with Grilled Stone Fruit and Bitter Greens and a seasonal Pavlova for dessert. Cost is $75. To reserve, go to brcohn.com. 15000 Sonoma Highway.
CALISTOGA
Hot Havana
Castello di Amorosa will throw a Cuban fiesta, Hot Havana Nights, at 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the Calistoga winery.
The evening includes Cuban food paired with Castello di Amorosa wine, an assortment of fine cigars and live music and dancing under the stars.
Tickets are $165, and guests must be 21 to attend. To reserve: castellodiamorosa.com. 4045 St. Helena Highway.
ST. HELENA
Live fire, bluegrass
Guest Chef Michael Scelfo of Alden & Harlow restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will serve a coast-inspired feast cooked over live fire at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch.
Tickets are $170, which includes entry to a post-dinner bluegrass concert by Trout Steak Revival. Tickets to the concert only are $35 in advance and $45 at the door.
To reserve, go to longmeadowranch.com. 738 Main St.
Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.