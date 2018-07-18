Buff USA is primarily known for the multifunctional Original Buff, which can be worn as a neck gaiter, dust keeper-outer, hat, scarf, bandana and in many other ways.
The company’s National Parks’ line features nine major parks across the nation, including our own state’s Yosemite National Park.
Since the line is made under license, it provides income to the parks system.
These NPS buffs are great assets in summer. They block 95 percent of UV rays and their Coolmax Pro fiber wicks away moisture and dries quickly.
They’re treated with Polygiene to resist odor and they weigh a mere 1.4 ounces.
If you’re feeling overheated, dip your buff in cold water, wring it out, wrap it around your neck, and feel your body temperature drop. $25. www.buffusa.com
The products of another organization, Parks Project, contribute to more than 30 different conservancies that partner with the National Park Service, including the National Park Foundation, Yosemite Conservancy and Yellowstone Forever.
Each product targets a goal, so when you buy a Parks Project tee, beanie or other item, you know exactly what park project you’re helping.
For example, the Big Sur Wild Coast Racerback Tank ($34) supports the Ventana Wilderness Alliance. A limited edition Take Me to Yosemite enamel mug ($20) supports that park’s visitor programs.
The California National Parks Bandana ($18) helps with cleanups, trail restorations, invasive plant removal and more. www.parksproject.us
In Sonoma County, buff products are carried by Fleet Feet, Heart & Sole Sports, Outdoor Pro Shop, REI, and Sports Basement. Park Project products can be purchased online at their website.