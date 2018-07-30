Rohnert Park is known as a city full of family fun. But if you're an adult looking to have some fun without the kids, skate arenas and mini golf courses can get very boring very quickly.

Fear not! Despite its reputation, Rohnert Park has plenty of adult-friendly hangout spots. Click through the gallery above for 21 places perfect for your next day out.

Know about any hidden Rohnert Park gems? Tell us about them in the comments.