(1 of ) Graton Resort & Casino: Perhaps the largest Rohnert Park spot for locals over 21 is the Graton Resort & Casino. The casino offers visitors the opportunity to live out their Las Vegas fantasies in the comfort of their own backyard. Not into the gambling scene? Check out one of the lounge bars or the beautifully constructed on site Spa & Salon. For more information visit www.gratonresortcasino.com. 288 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(2 of ) The Green Music Center: Catch a show at SSU's Green Music Center. The music center features everything from classic movie screenings to concerts with performances from famous pop stars. Visit https://gmc.sonoma.edu/ for more information on ticket pricing and upcoming shows. 1801 E Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE)
(3 of ) Crane Creek Regional Park: One of Sonoma County's many picturesque parks, Crane Creek features acres of beautiful scenery. Just east of Rohnert Park, Crane Creek Regional Park has 3.5 miles of trails, including some paved wheelchair-accessible areas, and an 18-hole golf course, according to the park's website. Open from 7 a.m. to sunset. For more information visit https://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. 5000 Pressley Road, Rohnert Park. (BETH SCHLANKER/ PD FILE)
(4 of ) North Bay Winery Tours: Pretend you're not a local for a day and visit some of Sonoma County's most famous wineries with North Bay Wine Tours. Gather in Rohnert Park and board a wine bus to taste some of the finest creations the North Bay has to offer. Book a tour online at www.northbaywinerytours.com. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park (ERIK CASTRO/ FOR THE PD)
(5 of ) Sonoma County Distilling Co.: Take a break from the wine and check out something a little stronger- whisky. This local distillery takes a classic approach to crafting their brews. Join the mailing list to learn about tasting room tours and events to catch a glimpse inside the distillery's walls. For more information visit sonomacountydistilling.com/. 5625 State Farm Drive, #18, Rohnert Park. (YELP)
(6 of ) Foxtail Golf Club: Try your hand at golf on one of the facility's courses. Both the North and South Course are now open to the public after extensive remodeling. Whether you're a newbie or a golfing pro, you'll have fun golfing through the Foxtail's lush courses. For more information visit www.playfoxtail.com. 100 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park. (FACEBOOK)
(7 of ) Spreckels Performing Arts Center: Catch a show at Spreckels Performing Arts Center. Watch one of the live theater shows, like "Addams Family Musical," which runs from Oct. 12-28. Visit www.facebook.com/SpreckelsRohnertPark/ for ticket prices and showtimes. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR THE PD)
(8 of ) Sally Tomatoes: Spend the night rocking out to great music and eating delicious food at Sally Tomatoes. This Rohnert Park venue and restaurant prides itself on bringing big music names to Sonoma County, like famous Los Angeles punk band X and San Francisco-based group Wonderbread 5 (pictured). For upcoming shows, visit https://sallytomatoes.com/. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE)
(9 of ) Quincy’s Pub and Cafe: Visit Rohnert Park's classic bar, Quincy's. The friendly environment will make you feel right at home. Eat the pub's burgers and hot wings under the iconic stained glass lamps. For more information visit www.quincyspubandcafe.com/. 6590 Commerce Blvd., # D, Rohnert Park (QUINCY'S PUB AND CAFE)
(10 of ) Bear Republic Brewing Co.: This local microbrewery serves up artisan brews perfectly paired with burgers and fries. Check out bearrepublic.com/rohnert-park-brewpub/ to see which brews they're serving. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(11 of ) Swirl Time: This SSU student favorite has a flavor of frozen yogurt for every mood. With eight flavors that are rotated weekly and 56 toppings, you're bound to find something you like! For more information visit www.swirltime.com. 1718 E Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park (YELP)
(12 of ) Gravity Hill: This astounding natural phenomena lies just east of Rohnert Park in the small town of Penngrove. "Gravity Hill" got its name because it seemingly breaks the laws of physics; position your car at the bottom of the hill, put the vehicle in neutral, take your foot off the brake, and watch as your car seems to roll up the hill by itself- just make sure you look out for other cars on the road. Scientists say it is an optical illusion but check it out to see for yourself! For more information visit http://www.eureka4you.com/magnetichillworldwide/RohnertPark-CA.htm. 6054 Lichau Rd, Penngrove (GOOGLE MAPS)
(13 of ) Rohnert Park Farmers' Market and Party on the Plaza: This townwide summer celebration occurs in the Rohnert Park Library parking lot every Friday night from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. through Aug. 31. For more information visit www.ci.rohnert. 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park (FACEBOOK)
(14 of ) Somo Village Event Center: Catch a concert at the Somo Village Event Center. From upcoming niche musicians to famous bands, like LA punk band X, the event center is dedicated to bringing music to Rohnert Park. Check out https://somoconcerts.com/ to buy tickets to one of their upcoming shows. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. (JEREMY PORTJE/ FOR THE PD)
(15 of ) Hana Japanese Restaurant: Recently featured in Sonoma Magazine's list of the "50 Best Restaurants in Sonoma County," Hana Japanese Restaurant is the perfect place to experience authentic Japanese food not far from home. For more information visit http://hanajapanese.com/. 101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park (PD FILE)
(16 of ) Mr. Zin’s Wine Tours: Take a wine tour through the winding roads of Sonoma County's vineyards in your own personal limousine. Your chauffeur will guide you through wineries and historic vineyards. Take a prearranged tour or create your own personalized itinerary. For more information visit winecountry.com/businesses/9054/mr-zins-wine-tours. 6366 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park (FACEBOOK)
(17 of ) Tonayan Mexican Restaurant: Immerse yourself in Mexican culture at one of Rohnert Park's hidden gems. This authentic Mexican restaurant offers delicious food, like the Mojarra Frito (pictured), as well as live Mariachi music to entertain you while you eat! Visit www.tonayanmex.com/ for information about food and upcoming shows. 500 Raley's Towne Center, Rohnert Park. (YELP)
(18 of ) Rohnert Park City Adult Sports: Do you love sports? Are you looking for a sense of competition and teamwork? Check out one of the city's sponsored sports teams. The city of Rohnert Park offers basketball, football, softball, and volleyball teams ranging from easy going to extremely competitive. For more information visit http://www.rpcity.org/city_hall/departments/community_services/sports___fitness/adult_sports. (CITY OF ROHNERT PARK)
(19 of ) Driven Raceway: Be a kid again- check out Rohnert Park's Driven Raceway. The arcade-style raceway offers go karts, games, a bowling area, and a black light mini golf course. You don't have to be a kid to enjoy all the raceway has to offer; adults are welcome too. For more information visit www.drivenraceway.com/home.htm. 4601 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(20 of ) Double Decker Lanes: Bowl the night away at Double Decker Lanes. This unique bowling facility is one of a kind- once you're tired of bowling, you could spend the rest of the night in the Double Decker Lounge, which features live comedy, live music, and karaoke. Visit doubledeckerlanes.com/ for pricing and information on upcoming events. (JEFF KAN LEE/ PD FILE)
(21 of ) Game the Room: Think puzzles are just for kids? You're wrong! Test your skills escaping this game room before the clock runs out. Of the two scenarios Game the Room offers, one is modeled after the hit TV show “Game of Thrones,” with only a 25% success rate. Can you beat the odds and escape in time? For more information visit https://gametheroom.com/. 5430 Commerce Blvd Suite 2G, Rohnert Park. (GOOGLE)