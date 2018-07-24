s
A la carte: Wine, yoga, beer events and more around the North Bay

DIANE PETERSON

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 24, 2018, 1:29PM

| Updated 12 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

CALISTOGA

Wine apprentice

Kathleen Bershad, author of “The Wine Lover’s Apprentice,” will speak at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Copperfield’s in Calistoga on the nitty-gritty details of winemaking.

Written in short bites, the book explores the world’s major wine regions, styles of wine and appellations that offer the best quality and value. The event will feature a wine tasting with Picayune Cellars, launched in 2011 in Calistoga.

The store is located at 1330 Lincoln St. For more information, go to copperfieldsbooks.com.

SANTA ROSA

Yoga amid the vines

Pellegrini Wine Co. will host a yoga class at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 amid the peace and tranquility of their Olivet Lane Vineyards.

After class, participants will enjoy a light, continental breakfast and a glass of wine. Cost is $30. Mats will be provided at class. To reserve: pellegrinisonoma.com/events. 4055 West Olivet Road.

SANTA ROSA

Brews at the fair

The Sonoma County Fair will host the annual NorCal Brew Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

The festival includes unlimited tasting of more than 50 beers and ciders, including many of the winners of the 2018 NorCal Brew Competition held in April.

Tickets are $47 ($57 after Aug. 1) and include admission to the fair, access to Wine Country Horse Racing and the Blues Festival. Tickets are available at the box office at 1350 Bennett Valley Road, which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

SANTA ROSA

Fountaingrove Day

The Fountaingrove District Winegrowers Association will hold Fountaingrove Day III from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at Bastoni Vineyard.

A dozen wineries from the Fountaingrove District American Viticultural Area (AVA) will pour selections, including a first look at the pre- and post-fire 2017 vintage. A barbecue lunch, lawn games, speakers and a raffle round out the afternoon.

Tickets are $50. 2020 Riebli Road. Go to fountaingroveava.com.

RUTHERFORD

Chili Ball

The Rutherford Dust Society will hold its second annual Rutherford Chili Ball at 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Pestoni Family Winery.

Guests will enjoy barbecue, salads and all the fixings plus music by The Fabulous Screwtops and local wines and beer. A Chili Cook-off competition rounds out the fun.

Ticket are $50 for adults 21 and over, including food and one drink ticket; $25 for ages 13 to 20; and $15 for ages 6 to 12. Additional drinks may be purchased. To reserve: rutherforddust.org.

The Rutherford Dust Society is a non-profit association for growers and vintners in the Rutherford appellation. 1673 St. Helena Hwy.

SANTA ROSA

Pies and pints

Enjoy a delicious evening at the Schulz Museum during Pies & Pints at 6 p.m. Friday, July 27, featuring sweet and savory pies from The Whole Pie paired with craft brews from St. Florian’s Brewery.

Guests can also make their own animated movies and live-action photo flip books, enjoy a giant Jenga game and hang out by the outdoor fire pit.

Tickets are $30. 2301 Hardies Lane. schulzmuseum.org.

PETALUMA

Farm to Kids’ Tables

Support bringing healthy fresh foods from local family farms to school cafeterias across the state at a Farm to School Summer Gala, held at 250-acre Five Springs Farm from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 29. Events include a locally sourced dinner by chefs from Petaluma’s Wishbone Restaurant, beer and wine, live music, a tour of the farm and an auction.

Tickets are $100 each or $500 for a table for six. 4497 Adobe Rd. farmersguild.org/farm-to-table-gala

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

