Dear Abby: My daughter’s significant other fathered her two children and seemed dedicated to his family. He worked hard to support and care for them. Then, almost overnight, it all changed.
My daughter is now a single (unemployed) mom with two little ones under 4. She needs help, and I need advice about how to best help her. It appears they’ll need to move in with us (an arrangement that will be stressful for all). Life is a bowl of lemons, and I need a good recipe for lemonade. Help, please!
— Ready to Pitch In
Dear Ready: This would be my recipe: The first thing you adults should do is remind yourselves that this won’t be forever — only until your daughter is able to find a job, get back on her feet and the children are in day care. Repeat it to yourselves out loud when necessary, and it may help you retain your sanity when life becomes stressful.
Next, help your daughter ensure that the children’s father continues to provide financially for them. If he is resistant, an attorney may be able to help, and so can government agencies in every state.
And last, give the new additions to your household all the love and understanding you can — which I am sure you are already doing because you seem like a very nice person. This, too, will pass.