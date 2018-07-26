(1 of ) Cinderella, 3 y/o female Pit Bull Terrier: Cinderella is a sweet and loving girl who can often be found leaning and cuddling against her handler's legs. She forms strong bonds very quickly with her humans and is an all-around love. Cinderella is very good with children and especially adores babies. Though she does well with other dogs, Cinderella is an attention-hog, and is looking for a home where she's the sole pooch of the pack. Cinderella does not do well around cats. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(2 of ) Lulu, 4 y/o female Pit Bull Terrier: Lulu is a spunky, athletic, healthy, and friendly pooch who loves her toys. She is known at the shelter for her quirky habit of tossing one of her many chew toys and tossing it in the air over and over again to entertain herself. Lulu has been friendly towards other dogs and is looking for an active adoptive family. Lulu would love to be in a home with children who can play with her and keep up with her fast pace. Lulu's only vice is her unfamiliarity with walking etiquette; Lulu and her adoptive family would benefit from a class on how to walk on a leash. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(3 of ) Kali, 2 y/o female Australian Shepherd mix: Kali is an energetic gal looking for an equally active owner. In her previous home, Kali played well with other dogs, and would do very will with a second dog in her new home. She is friendly and very attentive. Kali's ideal family would be experienced dog owners who know how to handle a dog bursting with energy. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(4 of ) Molly & Travis: According to the shelter, these two pups got hitched on Valentine's Day. Molly and Travis are bonded for life. They have lived their whole lives together. The two are inseparable; they love going on walks around the neighborhood together and sharing toys. Though they are close, the two are fine sleeping apart. You must adopt these two dogs together. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(5 of ) Duchess (left) and Junior (right): These two adorable pup best friends are a package deal and must be adopted together. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(6 of ) Mojo, 7 y/o male Labrador Retriever: Mojo is kind old-soul looking for a family that will help him recover from his health problems. This mellow man suffers from a skin condition and weight issues stemming from lack of exercise. Mojo is very good with other dogs, cats, and children of any age. Mojo would love to be surrounded by his humans all day long, and is looking forward to a life full of patient neighborhood walks and loving cuddles. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(7 of ) Rain, 8 y/o female Great Dane: This relaxed older gal is the definition of a 'gentle giant.' Rain is looking for a mellow family. She does not need a lot of exercise; simple walks around the neighborhood are just her speed. Rain enjoys being the only dog in the household- as a senior lady, she doesn't show much interest in other pups. Rain is friendly with older children who understand how to be gentle. Don't let this not-so-little lady's age fool you, she's just as loving as any other pup! (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(8 of ) Duchess, 8 y/o female Chihuahua Terrier mix: Duchess is looking for a child-free, cat-free mellow home. All this pooch needs to be happy is leisurely walks and cuddle-time with her favorite humans. Duchess and her best friend Junior are looking for a home that can accommodate the both of them. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(9 of ) Junior, 6 y/o male Dachshund: Junior and Duchess are an unstoppable duo and need a family that will keep them together. This older pup is mellow, just like his female counterpart. The two need slow introductions and a family that is accustomed to the needs of smaller dogs by making sure they are comfortable with your approach and touch. Both Junior and Duchess are crate trained and will escape to their crates at night or when they need a quiet getaway. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(10 of ) Clementine, 5 y/o female Pit Bull Terrier mix: Clementine- known to her pals as just Clem- is the sweetest girl you'll meet! You can find this playful gal outside playing fetch with her balls. Clem needs a family who is just as energetic as she is, with some previous dog experience who will give her the mental and physical exercise she needs. She would do best in a house with older kids (who love playing fetch just as much as she does) or another well-matched animal with similar temperament. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(11 of ) Molly, 8 y/o female Pit Bull Terrier: This smiling pup loves walks around the neighborhood and cuddles with her favorite humans. Molly is known around the shelter for her charming personality and her wiggly nature- according to those who know her best, when this pooch gets excited, she wiggles so much that her tail could fall off! Molly is looking for a home that can accommodate her and her beau, Travis. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(12 of ) Travis, 8 y/o male Pit Bull Terrier: Travis loves to play! Though he's a older fellow, this pooch loves to play fetch. Like Molly, Travis is a gentle soul at heart, and interacts very well with children. Travis and Molly have lived with children as young as two and exhibit an overwhelming amount of care. Remember, Molly and Travis are a package deal. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(13 of ) Kratos, 5 y/o male Border Collie: This pooch is a devoted family dog in search of a family to call his own. Kratos has a long history of living amicably with children of all ages, and even though he weighs 86 pounds, Kratos is a cuddly lapdog. Kratos needs a present family who can help him with his weight issues. It is not recommended that he spends long stretches of time alone, as that is what lead to his weight gain in the first place. Kratos is a loving guy looking for a committed family. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(14 of ) RB, 2 y/o female Pit Bull Terrier: This beautiful gal is adored by all who meet her. She's all about that energy, and is a fetch champion. RB does well with small groups of dogs who have a similar temperament to her- happy, energetic, but not too over the top. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(15 of ) Teddy, 10 y/o male Chihuahua: If you're searching for a cuddly lapdog, then Teddy is the perfect pooch for you! This older gentleman is a gentle soul and is looking for a family who is ready to take the time to get to know him. Teddy may do well in a house with another small dog with similar temperament, but is not recommended for a house with small children. Teddy would truly be content sitting in your lap all day! (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)
(16 of ) Elsa, 10 y/o female Pit Bull Terrier Boxer mix: This experienced lady goes with the flow. She's easy-going, and can fit in wherever you take her. Elsa is a kindhearted and gentle dog, but she loves to get her play on if she's in the fight mood! Elsa gets along well with other dogs and humans. Fit this lovely lady into your life and she'll find a way to make it work. (COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY)