BARRELS BREWS AND BITES: You’ll find a perfectly-curated boutique wine and brewery lineup along with tasty small plates at Healdsburg’s newest — well, we’re not sure what to call it.

Cozier than a tasting room, but not quite a restaurant, owner Saunda Kitchen has created a hybrid that feels just right.

An alum of Eel River Brewing, she’s got a line on the latest releases, like Anderson Valley’s Framboise Rose Gose and the hard-to-find Smith Story pinot noir available by the glass.

The “Trinity” menu features two healthy pours — a beer and a wine — along with a small bite like their “Lil Clucker” deviled eggs, a bitty basket of truffle fries or dark chocolate peanut butter ball for $20.

Explore their hidden gem wines, available by bottle or glass, crafty hyper local beers along with flights of mimosas, and cheladas (beer and Clamato).

335 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-395-0487, barrelsbrewsandbites.com

CIDER WEEK: Leading up to the Gravenstein Apple Fair (August 11-12), local cidermakers are throwing their own apple-tastic events during Sonoma County Cider Week (Aug. 3-12).

Things kick off at Sebastopol’s Horse & Plow Cidery with a new cider release, food and live music on Aug. 3, followed by the legendary Txotx Spanish Cider Party at Tilted Shed Ciderworks in Windsor.

On Aug. 5, Backyard restaurant hosts a pig roast with flamenco music and a tour of Tilted Shed’s orchard.

On Aug. 8, Ethic Ciders’ Ned Lawton hosts a tour of his Apple Bottom Farm, sharing strategies for organic and regenerative orchard management.

Agrestic Cider and Leaky Barrel Cider will release a collaboration cider to benefit fire recovery at Barley & Bine Cafe in Windsor.

But wait, there’s more…

Handline hosts small plates and ciders benefiting the Just & Resilient Futures Fund on Thursday, from 4-7 .m., and Spinster Sisters hosts a pairing of Tilted Shed Ciderworks with small plates or dinner on Saturday. Find out more about all of the events at SonomaCountyCiderWeek.com.

Still hungry? Check out Heather’s always-updated food and dining blog at BiteClubEats.com.