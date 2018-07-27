Although water fountains bring beauty and tranquility to landscapes, Jim Wilder believes they serve a greater purpose.

Like the world-famous 18th century Trevi Fountain in Rome, or the spectacular Magic Fountain of Montjuïc constructed to dazzle visitors to the 1929 Barcelona International Exposition, water fountains — even humble varieties in modest backyards — provide “a very social place, a place for people to congregate,” Wilder said. “Like the fountains in Europe.”

Wilder recently retired after a career of more than 30 years designing and installing water features throughout the North Bay. In addition to running his Santa Rosa-based business, Living Water Creations, Wilder also taught community education classes for do-it-yourselfers through Santa Rosa Junior College.

Water fountains, he said, don’t have to be elaborate to bring people together.

They can serve as a focal point in landscapes, withstanding the changing seasons, and bringing instant appeal to outside spaces. With countless styles to choose from, there’s an ideal option for every yard.

Even those with just a small patio or balcony can find a water fountain perfect for their outdoor space. Designs can complement home and garden styles, from modern and rustic to English or Tuscan.

Besides looking good, water fountains can attract birds and bees, add a calming ambiance and help mitigate bothersome sounds from passing vehicles or noisy neighbors.

Wilder suggests adding a water fountain with “a nice, pleasing sound you can talk over, and not have to shout.”

Whether tastes lean toward classic Italian tiered fountains or sleek, contemporary designs, there’s a dizzying selection at garden stores within Sonoma County.

Do-it-yourselfers can put together their own fountains, and landscape designers can create custom water fountains fitting for grand estates or modest homes with postage stamp-sized backyards.

No matter a home’s style or size, water fountains can help transform outdoor spaces into places of respite — even for a quick break from weeding or other outdoor chores.

“They can make their yards be their vacation spot,” said Randy Rufenacht, who owns Absolute Home & Garden in Sebastopol with his wife, Lynda. With styles named Monte Carlo, Murano, Parisienne and Provence, it’s easy to imagine a faraway destination without leaving home.

The Rufenachts have about 200 water fountains on display at their longtime Gravenstein Highway South garden center. They specialize in American-made, concrete (cast stone) water fountains and garden statuary. Selections can be customized in a variety of finishes, from pewter to bronze patinas.

Sounds that soothe

“The sound of water is so soothing and calming,” said Lynda Rufenacht.

“Something about the sound of water is so comforting and relaxing.”

The couple suggest listening to running fountains before buying, or at least recognizing that different styles can provide different sounds.

Buying a fountain to create a calming mood with a gentle trickle can be different than selecting one with a more vigorous flow for a noise blocker.

When John and Vicki Kryzanowski were planning their new home in the east Sonoma countryside, they knew they wanted a water feature not only to be aesthetically pleasing, but also pleasant sounding.

They turned to Paul Rozanski of Rozanski Design, a Sonoma-based landscape design and construction firm.