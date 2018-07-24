Are you happy with your $4.99 cabernet sauvignon? Or $7 merlot? Or $9 chardonnay? Or the latest $30 red blend?

One of the reasons I have a difficult time praising the “best” reasonably priced wines (about $10) is that almost all of them are failures, at least to me. And a similar problem exists with many red blends that sell for $25 or more.

You might think these statements make me a snob. I refuse to reply to such a scurrilous charge, even though you may be right. The real question here is: Why don’t consumers speak up more about the sad state of much of the wine in this country?

Most of the wines I review or taste in wine competitions are sounder than they have ever been before. Decades ago, more than half the wines had technical flaws. So they were easier to evaluate.

Today’s wines are almost all drinkable. Just not very interesting.

Any regular consumer of moderately priced wine knows what I am talking about. Red blends in the $25-and-above range often are just not worth the money. And in the $10-and-under category we are faced with a worse dilemma: too much generic varietal wine.

What’s that you say? There is no such thing as a generic varietal? OK, let me direct you to your nearest wine shop, supermarket or pharmacy, where you will find large shelves of wines that are varietal. You may see a wine that says it is, for instance, a sauvignon blanc.

A decent sauvignon blanc is supposed to have hints of some or all of the following: grass, hay, citrus (slightly under-ripe grapefruit), chamomile tea, gooseberry, lime, anise/fennel, or bell peppers. And it should be dry.

Go ahead, buy a $5 sauvignon blanc and try it. Chances are the wine has none of the above aromas. Not a trace. And likely as not, it’s sweet enough to chill it to Popsicle temp.

By law, varietals must be made from 75 percent of the named grape. So even a $5 zinfandel will legally contain 75 percent of that grape. But its quality and character relate to how much of the fruit in the bottle was grown per acre in a moderate climate.

If such a wine is made from hot-region vines that are over-cropped (huge amounts of fruit per acre), the result can be so innocuous that the varietal aromas and tastes are basically absent. Thus they are generic in a varietally labeled wine.

In the Napa Valley, most cabernet winemakers harvest about 4 tons per acre of fruit. A small amount. One ton of usable fruit yields some 120 gallons of juice, and grapes cost many thousands of dollars per ton.

If a cabernet vineyard is located in a hot region and is allowed to grow 10 or 12 tons per acre, the price of grapes drops precipitously, but the usable fruit from a ton is 160 gallons. And per-ton grape prices hover close to $500 per ton.

The resulting wine usually tastes nothing like cabernet. This sort of explains part of the reason pricing for Napa cab can be high.

Look at a typical bottle of a “premium” red blend. You can tell it’s premium because the label has flowery language, gold or silver ink, maybe a neck label that sparkles — and a high price, say $40.