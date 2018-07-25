SUNRISE HIKE, JULY 27
Healdsburg: Education specialist David Self leads a sunrise hike through patches of sunflowers at Modini Mayacamas Preserves on Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road, 5:30-10:30 a.m. $20 per person donation requested. Registration required. Call 707-433-8184 ext. 503 or visit wwwegret.org.for details.
FIRE ECOLOGY, JULY 28
Healdsburg: Learn about fire’s effect on the landscape, ecology and cultures at Modina Mayacamas Preserves at Pine Flat and Red Winery roads. $20 per person donation requested. Call David Self 707-431-8284 ext. 503 or visit www.egret.org for details.
WELLNESS WALK, AUG. 1
Guerneville: Free, docent-led walk 10-11 a.m. at Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve. Meet at the Visitors Center, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road.
BAT WALK: AUG. 4
Guerneville: This fun, educational, docent-led walk 7-9 p.m. at Armstrong Woods State Natural Preserve is all about bats. Bring bug spray, a folding chair and flashlight. Meet at the Visitors Center 17000 Armstrong Woods Road to carpool to Bull Frog Pond. $20, $30 for a family of two or more. Visit stewardscr.org for details.
BALVERNE TOUR DE CRU, AUG. 4
Windsor: Hike and bike trails 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through vineyards of the Notre Vue Estate Winery and Vineyards, 11010 Estate Lane. $30 general admission includes wine tasting, live music and hiking and biking. $55 all inclusive admission also includes lunch. Visit notrevuestate.com. 707-433-4050.