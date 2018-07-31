Wearing a black “PizzaQuest” T-shirt and jeans, bread guru Peter Reinhart remains calm at the center of a storm of mise en place. Multiple pans of pizza dough rise under plastic wrap while students prepare a palette of toppings, from white clams with breadcrumbs to “secret sauce,” a vinegary dressing to punch up the pizza pies.

But at the moment, Reinhart is focused on the Genovese pesto he plans to drizzle on an Herbed Tomato and Pesto Foccacia, one of the many trendy forms of pan pizzas he is demonstrating during a hands-on class at Petaluma’s new Artisan Baking Center.

“There’s a million ways to make pesto … and there are a couple of tricks,” he tells his class. “Toast the pine nuts first. I put half of the Parm and half the pine nuts into the processor, then fold the rest in later, to give it texture.”

After writing 11 cookbooks, including three James Beard Award winners, Reinhart recently embarked on a journey through the hip-yet-square world of deep-dish pan pizza — from Old World Sicilian and Roman pizzas to the New World Grandma and “Detroit-Style” pies — in a new book coming out this spring: “Perfect Pan Pizza” (Ten Speed Press, $22.99.)

Easier to execute than the popular Neapolitan pizzas, which reach perfection in a wood-fired oven, the pan pizzas are well suited for home cooks who bake in home ovens, Reinhart said.

“Baking is a balancing act of time, temperature and ingredients,” he said. “I have an old GE oven, and it still works, but it bakes differently all the time, so I have to constantly readjust the temperature.”

Providing a sneak peek at his latest doughy tome, Reinhart taught his pan pizza secrets to 25 students last month at the shiny, new teaching kitchen built by Keith Giusto Bakery Supply. His challenge was to unveil the techniques he developed for a few of his favorite pan pizzas, including what he considers to be the pièce de la résistance: the deeply satisfying Detroit-Style Red-Stripe Pizza.

“Once you’ve made this one, you may never need or want to make any other version, as the classic red-stripe is about as close to heaven on earth as a pizza can take you,” said Reinhart, who started baking at Brother Juniper’s Cafe in Forestville in 1986 and has taught baking at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina since 2003.

His idea of heaven on earth — the deeply delicious pie of Detroit — incorporates a visual reference to the Motor City, with parallel lines of sauce reminiscent of tire marks burned into asphalt. So far, the pizza has not made serious inroads on the West Coast.

But move over, Pizza Margherita. According to Reinhart, pan pizzas are a growing trend in the pizza industry, and the hearty pan pies are starting to challenge the ubiquitous thin-crust Neapolitan pizzas. Chef Tony Gemignani serves an array of pan pizzas at his San Francisco restaurants, and now they are beginning to pop up at Los Angeles eateries as well.

“Nancy Silverton has just opened a Roman-style pizzeria in LA called Triple Beam Pizza,” Reinhart said. “She makes a big, long one, and you buy it by the ounce.”

A couple of chefs from Artisanal Brewers Collective (ABC) in LA attended the Perfect Pan Pizza class in Petaluma to derive inspiration from Reinhart, who published his first pizza book, “American Pie” in 2003 after embarking on a two-year pizza quest through Italy and America.